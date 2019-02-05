‘The Good Doctor’: Shaun Gets High for First Time on Monday Night’s Episode

The Good Doctor is back with another new episode this week, with an episode that takes Dr. Shaun Murphy to a higher plane of existence.

In “Faces,” Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) tries to convince a grieving family that their teenage daughter’s face could help a young girl who was horribly disfigured in an accident. However, this plot is not featured in the preview ABC released. Instead, the network focused on Shaun (Freddie Highmore) sampling Dr. Aaron Glassman’s (Richard Schiff) medicinal marijuana.

“Am I acting more normal?” Shaun asked Glassman after taking the marijuana.

Glassman replies, “No, you’re acting high!”

“I find that I’m very funny,” Shaun said with a smile.

Although Glassman learned his cancer did not return, the doctor is still fighting meningitis, which could explain the memory loss he has suffered since having his brain tumor removed.

In last week’s episode, “Xin,” Shaun tried to help Glassman, but it was hard to keep Glassman’s independent streak at bay. However, Shaun’s experience with roommate Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) helped Shaun realize he could help Shaun more as a supportive friend than as a doctor.

The episode also found Shaun struggling with the idea that Lea has a boyfriend, although they previously agreed to only have a platonic relationship as roommates. Shaun used a pair of noise-cancelling headphones to block out Lea and Jake’s (Andres Joseph) activities, but it is clear to viewers that Shaun is not fine with how this has worked out.

“Xin” also featured a unique medical case, involving a relationship between two people with autism. Lana (Vered Blonstein) needed surgery, and her roommate Javi (Alex Plank) brought items and food from the apartment they share to make Lana feel more comfortable. Shaun and Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) learned that the two have sex but do not consider themselves boyfriend and girlfriend. In the end though, they revealed they do love each other.

While some fans would love to see Lea and Shaun get together, Melissa Reiner, The Good Doctor‘s autism consultant, said that would be a big step for Lea to take.

“Is it possible for a woman to start to fall in love with someone that initially she just thought she wanted to be friends with? Absolutely,” Reiner explained to IndieWire. “But a woman like Lea would feel the responsibility and the weight and the gravity of that. You can’t just have sex with this guy or even kiss this guy again, or interact in a more intimate way, and have it then kind of fizzle. This would need to be permanent, forever. Unless you want to marry this guy, there has to be a clear boundary. There are people in this world who don’t have that awareness and don’t have that sense of responsibility, and so it would be devastating.”

New episodes of The Good Doctor air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Bettina Strauss