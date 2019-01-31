‘Superstore’ Star America Ferrera Dishes on Her Future Outside of Acting

America Ferrera opened up about her work behind-the-scenes on Superstore.

The actress, who plays manager Amy on the NBC comedy series, joined the cast and creator during Tuesday’s Television Critics Association winter press tour panel and opened up about working as a producer on the show.

Ferrera revealed that as a producer, she participates in conversations with creator Justin Spitzer about where the show is going, as well as how the opportunity has allowed her to direct a few episodes of the comedy series.

“It’s much more a relationship and an ongoing conversation with Justin about the creativity of the show, where we are going, where the characters are going, what the longer arcs are, but also just what’s happening with the show?” Ferrera said of her producer role. “Are we reaching who we want to reach? Are there things that we want to talk about that we haven’t gotten to talk about? Are there audiences and people who we want to get the show in front of that we haven’t yet had the opportunity to?”

Ferrera revealed during the panel that she will be directing another episode of Superstore when the show returns from a winter hiatus.

She added at the time that she appreciates the collaborative environment Spitzer has created on set, allowing for the cast to work together with the writers and the producers to make the show.

“It’s incredibly collaborative, and I feel like I’ve learned so much from working with Justin,” Ferrera told press. “And I feel like I’ve had a lot to bring, and I’ve gotten to really exercise different aspects of my creative self in the role.”

Aside from acting, Ferrera has made her mark as a producer, with her own production company currently under a first look deal at Universal TV. When asked what her hopes were as grows her producer credits, she revealed her plans to give more voices to underrepresented stories.

“Developing television has been something I’ve been doing for a number of years,” Ferrera told press. “I have produced a couple independent feature films… creating opportunities for voices that are missing from the creative narrative is something that has always been incredibly important to me and a driving force to me, and it’s something I’ve done for a number of years and something that I plan on continuing to do.”

Also during the panel, Ferrera gave an update on a possible Ugly Betty reboot, revealing that there have been no conversations on reuniting the cast of the ABC series since they got together for an ATX panel in 2016.

Superstore will return from its winter break Thursday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.