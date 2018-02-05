TV Shows

Super Bowl LII: Watch Rodney McLeod Drop a Powerbomb on Brandin Cooks

Super Bowl LII turned into a WWE event for a brief moment on Sunday when Philadelphia defender Rodney McLeod nailed Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks with a powerbomb.

Twitter was quick to point how much it looked like the popular wrestling slam, used by the likes of Kevin Nash, The Undertaker and Batista.

“Anyone else catch the @WWE #powerbomb that just happened?” @NotReallyAustin wrote.

“McLeod with the Pop-Up Powerbomb!” @ChrisVannini tweeted, referencing WWE Superstar Kevin Owens’ finisher.

“So the XFL is back?” @ItsTheCostanza wrote, jokingly referencing Vince McMahon’s returning football league.

Cooks recovered from the hit, but minutes later he was knocked out of the game after taking a crushing hit from Eagles player Malcom Jenkins. The two smashed helmets during the tackle and Cooks had to be helped back to the locker room. He was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

