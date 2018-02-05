Super Bowl LII: Watch Rodney McLeod Drop a Powerbomb on Brandin Cooks

Super Bowl LII turned into a WWE event for a brief moment on Sunday when Philadelphia defender Rodney McLeod nailed Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks with a powerbomb.

Twitter was quick to point how much it looked like the popular wrestling slam, used by the likes of Kevin Nash, The Undertaker and Batista.

Really wish the Eagles player was able to follow through and powerbomb Brandin Cooks. #Superbowl pic.twitter.com/dPPg00NCVA — Christmas Ross (@CheatingTurtle9) February 5, 2018

this could have so easily been a powerbomb pic.twitter.com/5Tk0qYVZos — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) February 5, 2018

“BAH GAWD WHAT A HELLACIOUS POWERBOMB” https://t.co/MhlyDukHtL — Bleacher Report WWE (@BR_WWE) February 5, 2018

McLeod with the Pop-Up Powerbomb! — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 5, 2018

“Anyone else catch the @WWE #powerbomb that just happened?” @NotReallyAustin wrote.

“McLeod with the Pop-Up Powerbomb!” @ChrisVannini tweeted, referencing WWE Superstar Kevin Owens’ finisher.

“So the XFL is back?” @ItsTheCostanza wrote, jokingly referencing Vince McMahon’s returning football league.

Cooks recovered from the hit, but minutes later he was knocked out of the game after taking a crushing hit from Eagles player Malcom Jenkins. The two smashed helmets during the tackle and Cooks had to be helped back to the locker room. He was later ruled out for the rest of the game.