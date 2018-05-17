‘Mayans MC’: Gino Vento Joins ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff in Recurring Role

Actor Gino Vento has joined the upcoming Sons of Anarchy spinoff, Mayans MC, in a recurring role.

According to Deadline, Vento will be playing a character named Nester, who is a devoutly loyal childhood friend of Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino). Nester is now Galindo's very intimidating head of security, and he will stop at nothing to enforce his boss' orders.

Vento has appeared in a number of television shows, such as The Blacklist and Person of Interest, but starred in his first notable role on Netflix's Bloodline. More recently, he could be seen in HBO's The Deuce, and on the currently airing The Last O.G., TBS' sitcom featuring former 30 Rock and SNL star Tracy Morgan.

Things have been fairly quiet on the Mayans MC front lately, but back in March series creator Kurt Sutter teased fans with a photo of Sons of Anarchy star Emilio Rivera, who plays Marcus Álvarez in the franchise.

In the photo that Sutter shared to Twitter, Rivera can be seen leading a crew of Mayans while riding a motorcycle. "The club is ready to #rollout with el padrino," Sutter wrote in a caption on the photo.

Alvarez is the founder of the Mayans organization, and he is from Northern California where SoA took place, whereas Mayans MC takes place on the California/Mexico border.

Recently, FX dropped a new teaser video and it revealed that Alvarez would play a role in the series. FX also announced that it ordered a full 10-episode season of the new spinoff earlier this month that will premiere in late summer or early fall.

According to a news release from FX, Mayans MC's will consist of a first season, and will be overseen by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter.

Co-president of FX's Original Programming, Nick Grad, commented on the new development, saying, "Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style."

"Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can't wait for the world to see," he added.

The new series will reportedly be "set in a post Jax Teller world," where a fresh-out-of-prison EZ Reyes (played by JC Pardo) "is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border." EZ is now forced to create a new outlaw identity for himself whereas once he was a "golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp."

While no specific premiere date has been announce, we do know that Mayans MC will debut on FX sometime in 2018.

