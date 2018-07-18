‘Sons of Anarchy’ Blamed for Rise in Nova Scotia Motorcycle Gangs

Motorcycle gangs seem to be on the rise in Nova Scotia, and The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are blaming Sons of Anarchy for it.

According to The Wrap, Constable Scott Morrison of the Criminal Intelligence Service of Nova Scotia gave a presentation to the Board of Police Commissioners where he made the claims.

“I can tell you that it’s growing, ever since the phenomenon of Sons of Anarchy,” Constable Morrison said. “Where that television show has seemed to almost socialize outlaw motorcycle gang life, more people want to join that life, think it’s a brotherhood, think the camaraderie is there, based on the television show, and they’re joining up.”

“People look at that and they think, ‘Oh that’s an attractive lifestyle. They’re making money, riding their bikes, they’re doing this, they don’t have any problems with anyone,’ ” added Nova Scotia Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit Constable Mike Carter. “But there’s always … always another side of the coin, with the violence and the home invasions and all that other part of the lifestyle that’s not that attractive.”

According to statistics, there are reportedly somewhere between 100 and 200 active motorcycle gang members all across the province of Nova Scotia, and this includes the founding of a local Hells Angels chapter.

“For the Hells Angels to open a chapter in the province, there’s a number of rules and steps that they have to go through, which I think is ironic because this is an outlaw motorcycle gang that doesn’t like to follow rules,” Morrison continued, per The Star Halifax.

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter and FX have reportedly not yet commented on the new report.

The biker gang series debuted on FX back in 2008 and ran until 2014. While it is not still on the air, a spinoff series tilted Mayans MC will premiere this September.

Mayans MC picks up following the events of the Sons of Anarchy series finale, and focuses on the Mayan Motorcycle Club chapter that operates on the California/Mexico border.

Interestingly, Sutter previously spoke to Tom Arnold about the possibility of other Sons of Anarchy spinoffs happening in the future.

“I think at some point we’ll find a way to shine a little light on perhaps on John Teller’s manuscript, if the Mayans, if we’re lucky enough to continue and then what I would do is not directly but I would use that as a potential launching point to do the prequel,” Sutter revealed.

“The First 9 — it would begin in Vietnam with John Teller and Piney Winston and it would be about them coming back to America and ideally to do each episode have a new member join but end it at the end of that so that maybe at that point Gemma’s there but it’s before Jax is born,” the creator continued. “I don’t want to step on the mythology that we know but we kind of lay track to the beginning and then stop.”

Mayans MC will air its series premiere on September 4 on FX.