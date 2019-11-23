‘SNL’: Will Ferrell Has Mini Temper Tantrum in Promo With King Princess and Aidy Bryant

Saturday Night Live legend Will Ferrell is back this weekend and his first order of business was catching up on all the SNL gossip. He learned he did not have much to catch up on though, since he was last hosted the show in 2018. In a teaser for this week’s episode, the former cast member also threw a bit of a temper tantrum.

In the first bit, Aidy Bryant told Ferrell she missed him.

“I missed you too! I hate not knowing what’s going on around here,” Ferrell said.

“Ok, well, Beck [Bennett] has a crush on me, but I have a crush on Bowen [Yang],” Bryant said.

“And Kenan [Thompson] has drama with…” Ferrell began.

“Everybody!” Bryan finished.

“OK, it’s all the same,” Ferrell joked.

In the next bit, Ferrell insisted Bryant was making fun of him. “Everybody’s been making fun of me all week and I’m sick of it!” Ferrell complained.

“OK, very cool energy,” Bryant said as she rolled her eyes. “We love having you back, sweetheart.”

“Doesn’t feel like it,” Ferrell muttered.

In the last bit, Bryant said she was “freaking psyched, dude,” prompting Ferrell to ask her if she was high.

“No, I’m just amped the hell up, bra!”

“You smell like a skunk that lives in a college dorm,” Ferrell said. As Bryant sauntered away, Ferrell apologized to King Princess for Bryant’s behavior.

This is Ferrell’s first time hosting since Jan. 27, 2018. He also hosted in 2005, 2009 and 2012, so he will formally become a member of the Five-Timers club tonight. He was a repertory player on the series from 1995 to 2002, and earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program in 2001. Earlier this year, he finally won his first Emmy as a producer on ABC’s surprise hit special Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons.’

Ferrell’s latest appearance on SNL comes after he appeared in Zack Galifianakis’ Between Two Ferns: The Movie for Netflix. He has also been reprising his Anchorman character Ron Bergundy for late night talkshow appearances lately, and continues to host The Ron Bergundy Podcast.

As for King Princess, this is the singer’s first appearance on SNL. She recently released her fist studio album, Cheap Queen, in October. In 2018, she scored a hit with the single “1950” from her EP Make My Bed.

SNL airs Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images