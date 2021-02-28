'SNL': Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' Performance Took Viewers to the Cosmos Last Night

✖

Saturday Night Live musical guest and host Nick Jonas set the tone last night with his pair of musical performances. Jonas, one-third of The Jonas Brothers, performed the title track from his upcoming third solo album Spaceman on the stage. he also busted out a one throwback hit, surprising many as he went back in time to give a nostalgic Jo Bros. show. Fans praised the performance online, with one fan tweeting, "OK, this is a lil bop, Nick Jonas!"

Jonas proved his sense of humor is up to the Saturday Night Live test as he promoted the show earlier this week. He starred in the promo alongside regular cast members Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim who joked about not knowing the Camp Rock alum.

"Kid this is your big night!" Yang tells the "Jealous" singer. Nwodim adds, "If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere!" The two comedians told Jonas how big a deal the show is, reminding him that he shouldn't blow his chance at the big leagues. "Um, I think I’ve kind of already made it because I’m a very successful music artist?” Jonas asked in response. "Exactly! That's a great attitude," a sarcastically supportive Nwodim says. Yang encourages Jonas to "fake it till you make it.” He also shared a hilarious TikTok silhouette challenge ahead of the show's premiere. The appearance serves as Jonas's first time hosting and his third time on the show.

Is it just me or is it getting a little hot in here... See you tonight 😎 @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/dHf9MKv5FT — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) February 27, 2021

Jonas released the new single on Feb. 25. In a tweet, he revealed the artwork for his upcoming album as well as the release date, which is on March 12. "'Spaceman' came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world," he said of the single with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. He also went on to say that his wife actress and Unicef Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra is a big fan of the forthcoming project. "She loves it," he says. "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio."