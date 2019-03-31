‘SNL’ Mocks Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman’s College Admission Scandal

Saturday Night Live had a skit ready to go about the college admission bribery scandal, though it was ultimately cut for time.

SNL released a couple of “Cut For Time” sketches after this weekend’s show, including one brutal take-down of the college admission system. It starred host Sandra Oh and four cast members playing the board of admissions at a college, trying to decide on who to let in. The skit skewered how students are admitted to colleges broadly, though it did touch on the scandal in some notable ways.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re looking to admit about five more students,” said Cecily Strong’s character, “and in lieu of some of the embarrassing news stories out there, let’s be extra careful with our choices.”

While the decision-makers promised each other it would be “all about merit,” it was not long before they were being swayed by superficial factors. They were reasonably impressed with a Latina student that had a great entrance essay and strong grades, but they perked up as their second candidate was named Johnny Ferfigno.

“He’s Lou Ferrigno’s grandson,” Strong explained.

“Oh, let’s do that!” Kenan Thompson said.

“I agree. He Hollywood, he fun,” echoed Heidi Gardner.

“And, I love the idea that Lou Ferrigno might just, like, show up on campus one day!” Oh said. “So fun.”

The next applicant was named Jackie Keebler — “heir to the Keebler elves’ fortune” — whose picture included a hand holding a wad of money in the frame. Jackie had poor grades and her only extra-curricular activity was “Snails,” but the admissions experts found reasons to let her in. They briefly lamented not saving a spot for the first applicant, but agreed to drop her.

After that, the group admitted a fourth generation legacy applicant who was in juvenile detention, and another whom they convinced themselves was related to Toys R’ Us’ cartoon giraffe mascot. At that point, things got even more overt as Aidy Bryant entered, playing a rowing coach with a few questionable applicants of her own.

Bryant’s prospects included a 98-pound girl riding horseback — which, she explained, was essentially a “land boat” — and a boy in a wig who had been “rowing up and down the rivers of Beverly Hills.” At this point, Strong flat out asked if Bryant had been paid by parents to admit these students, which she denied before driving off in “the actual Batmobile.”

It was a topical week on Saturday Night Live, with multiple sketches about President Trump and the Mueller report and another about Jussie Smollett.



Saturday Night Live airs ever weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.