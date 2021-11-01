Simon Cowell Leaves Longtime TV Role to Devote Time to Family in Aftermath of Back Injury

Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.

Cowell had major back surgery over a year ago after suffering the injury in a horror accident on an electric bike. Now, Cowell wants to spend more time at home with his partner, Lauren, and their son Eric. Despite such, Cowell is committed to bringing new TV projects. He’s expected to return on the next season of Britain’s Got Talent. The accident nearly left Cowell paralyzed. He had to learn to walk again.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of his decision to step away from the show in a talent role, Cowell said: “This is a situation where I have decided it is right for me to focus on my role as the Creator and Producer as we build-up to the hugely exciting launch.” He gives Barlow his blessing, adding, “Gary’s musical pedigree is second to none — and we have known each other a long time now — so I am delighted he is picking up the baton for me for the first series of Walk The Line. I know he will do a fantastic job.”

Barlow previously worked with Cowell on the U.K. version of The X Factor. Cowell has kept a low profile since his accident. A source close to Cowell told The Sun, “Everyone at ITV and within Camp Cowell is massively excited about this new project. It has all the ingredients to be a huge hit. As you can imagine, workaholic Simon has been massively involved from the word ‘go’. But given all the upheavals of the past year or so, what with lockdown and his health, he’s decided now is not the time to be front of camera.”

Cowell has worked non-stop for the past two decades. Other projects he’s been involved in include American Idol (both the U.S. and U.K. versions) and the U.S. X Factor.