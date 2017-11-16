TV Ratings: ‘SEAL Team’ Bounces Back While ‘Dynasty’ Slips to New Low

Tuesday night proved to be a winner for CBS, with SEAL Team (7.2 mil/1.1) finally breaking its weeks-long slide in measurements and rising more than 16 percent. Other shows on the network also saw gains, Survivor taking the 8 o’clock hour with 8.7 million viewers and a 1.7 in the demo and Criminal Minds closing out the night by bouncing back from last week’s series lows, grabbing 5.6 million viewers and a 1.0 in the demo.

But the real winner of the night was Fox’s Empire (6.1 mil/2.0), which had its best ratings since the season premiere. Star (3.8 mil/1.2), which premiered later in the evening, was even.

The night was not as glorious over on The CW, which saw both Riverdale (1.4 mil/0.5) and Dynasty (0.7 mil/0.2) hit series lows.

Elsewhere, NBC‘s The Blacklist (5/9 mil/0.9) and Chicago P.D. (6.4 mil/1.2) were up. The Voice (7.7 mil/1.4), which aired on a special night, took a hit.

For ABC, The Goldbergs (5.6 mil/1.4), Speechless (4.4 mil/1.1), American Housewife (4.9 mil/1.3), and Designated Survivor (4.1 mil/0.8) each inched up in both measures. Meanwhile, Modern Family (6 mil/1.7) rose up from series lows last week.

