‘Saturday Night Live’ Casts 3 New Cast Members for Season 45

It’s been announced that Saturday Night Live has cast three new cast members ahead of its Season 45 premiere. According to Variety, Chloe Fineman, Shane Gillis and Bowen Yang have been all been added to the show as new faces that viewers will be seeing weekly. While Fineman and Gillis are brand new to Saturday Night Live, Yang was actually hired as a writer last season but is being promoted to a “featuring” role. The news comes as it was recently announced that SNL star Leslie Jones will not be returning to the show, after spending five years as a cast member.

Jones has since commented on her exit, issuing a statement through her Twitter page. “Yes it’s true I am leaving Saturday Night Live,” she wrote. “I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years. “

“Lorne Michaels, you’ve changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back. You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart too! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you,” she added.

“To the incredible cast members: I will miss working, creating and laughing with you,” Jones continued. “I will miss holding it down with Kenan everyday, I will miss Cecily’s impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate’s loving hugs and talks when I needed. And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll. I will miss all my cast mates!!”

“Especially being at the table reads with them!! Everyone needs to know Leslie Jones couldn’t have done any of the things I did without these people,” she went on to say.

“One last thing – to the fans – you are the BEST!! Thank you for all the love and support through my SNL years and I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!!” Jones concluded her message, adding “[I am not dead just graduating].”

As far as her future plans, one thing that fans of Jones can look forward to is her upcoming Netflix special.

Pure joy!We did it!My @Netflix Special Warner Theater in D.C. Thanks to D.B. Weiss, David Benioff, Jesse Collins, &their staffs for a great production! Thanks to @tinafern23 @brianmcphatter @lolasbeautymark @dennisbailey writer &coach @lennymarcusny helping me this last year! pic.twitter.com/nnSKvl7UL9 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 11, 2019

While the special does not currently have an announced premiere date, it is expected to debut sometime in 2020.

Photo Credit: SNL / NBC