Sara Gilbert Exits ‘The Talk’ Amid ‘The Conners’ Success

After nine-years on air, Sara Gilbert will be leaving The Talk.

The Conners actress announced her exit during Tuesdays episode of the long running CBS daytime talk show, which she helped launch in 2010. She will exit the series at the end of its current ninth season.

Gilbert currently stars in ABC’s The Conners, the network’s hugely popular and successful Roseanne spinoff.

“This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season,” Gilbert said, growing emotional as she spoke. “I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult.”

“Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and [hosted] here,” she continued. “I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself.”

“As I’ve continued on, I’m starting to develop more things to produce, and I’m having opportunities to act,” she added. “don’t know how I’m going to do it all. I’m looking at the next six months and thinking, ‘There’s not time.’”

“It’s difficult because this is a place that I love and a place that I’m extremely happy. I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff, I’m so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day. It’s been such an honor,” she concluded.

Gilbert promised to “come back,” vowing that she “will guest co-host.”

The announcement left co-hosts Eve, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba in tears, and resulted in a wave of comments from fans on social media.

“I am so sad that Sara Gilbert is leaving. You will be missed,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “But glad that you are staying till the end of the season and will co host. Love you!!!!”

“It’s sad @THEsaragilbert is leaving BUT Self care is Important as well, We love you Sara and i hope nothing but the best for you!” another fan added.

Gilbert helped create The Talk in 2010 and has served as a co-host and executive producer on the daytime talk show since its premiere in October 2010. In 2016, she won a Daytime Emmy when the show was named outstanding entertainment talk show.

Her departure comes less than a year after her former co-host, Julie Chen, left the popular talk show.

It is unclear who will replace Gilbert on The Talk.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.