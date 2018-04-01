Roseanne Barr Teases Plans for New ‘Roseanne’ Halloween Special

Roseanne Barr teased a possible Halloween special for the second season of her eponymous series’ revival.

After Roseanne was renewed for a second (technically 11th) season on Friday, the controversial star tweeted about getting the chance to do a new Halloween-themed episode.

“HEY! THIS MEANS WE GET TO DO A HALLOWEEN SHOW!!! YAY!!!!!” she wrote.

ABC quickly renewed the show after the revival came back to an eye-popping 18 million viewers and a 5.1 18-49 rating on Tuesday. However, ABC did not say if it planned on airing the new episodes in Fall 2018 or hold them back until Spring 2019.

“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes. The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the ‘Roseanne’ team has in store for next year,” Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.

During the original nine-season run of Roseanne, the series did eight Halloween episodes. The first one, “Boo,” aired during the second season. The other Halloween episodes are “Trick Or Treat,” “Trick Me Up, Trick Me Down,” “Halloween IV,” “Halloween V,” “Skeletons in the Closet,” “Satan, Darling” and “Halloween: The Final Chapter.”

Although season 10 turned out to be the first season since season one without a Halloween episode, the cast told reporters during a Paley Fest panel that there will be “relics” from the past Halloween episodes hidden throughout the season, reports TV Insider.

After the first episode of the series attracted such a big audience, Barr’s other Twitter activity received a renewed scrutiny. On Friday, she tweeted about President Donald Trump being personally involved in freeing children from sex slavery.

“President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world. Hundreds each month,” Barr wrote. “He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere. Notice that. I disagree on some things, but give him benefit of doubt-[for] now.”

That confused followers. Although it is related to some facts, others found it was linked to a conspiracy theory known as QAnon, which claims an elite group of pedophiles that include Democrats and celebrities run the world. Its believers think Trump personally stopped the group through confidential government actions.

However, Barr has defended her tweet, even retweeting a link to a NBC News report about an internet ring of pedophiles being broken up in Europe. The story was published when President Barack Obama was still in the Oval Office.

“I thought today was a good day to talk about freeing kids from sex slavery, since it is Passover,” Barr wrote on Saturday. “I didn’t realize that so many were not aware of it. Anyway, no more opinions from me on twitter, it invites bullying. Moving on. I have worked with victims of trafficking for decades [and] supported the fight against it. Sorry to have mentioned it here. It’s not the place.”

On Saturday, Barr suggested those who attacked her are “Russian bots.”

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

