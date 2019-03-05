‘Riverdale’ Production Shut Down After Luke Perry’s Death

Riverdale has shut down production for the day after it was reported that series star Luke Perry had died on Monday, March 4, Variety reports.

Along with the shutdown, series executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater, Warner Bros. Television and the CW shared a statement mourning Perry’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all,” the statement read. “A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

The Riverdale writers’ Twitter account also shared a message after Perry’s death was reported.

“Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul,” they wrote. “You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend.”

Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

The account’s bio also reads, “Season 3 is dedicated to our lovely family member and friend, Luke Perry.”

Riverdale star Molly Ringwald also shared a message to Perry on Twitter, writing that her “heart is broken.”

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Perry’s death was confirmed by his publicist in a statement.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” the statement read, via PEOPLE. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

The 52-year-old had been starring on Riverdale as Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, since the series’ pilot in 2017. The CW drama is currently airing its third season and has been confirmed for Season 4. Prior to his death, Perry had recently been shooting episodes of the show on a Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: The CW