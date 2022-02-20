‘Power Book IV: Force’ Stars Kris Lofton and Isaac Keys Talk Criminal Aspirations in Starz Series

Power Book IV: Force stars Kris Lofton and Isaac Keys are more than excited for fans to see what they’ve been cooking up in Chicago. Lofton and Keys portray brothers Jenard and David “Diamond” Sampson on the series, a drug-dealing heavyweight duo representing the CBI organization in the Windy City. For Lofton, who’s a Chicago native himself, there’s much more to the story that he’s sure fans will enjoy from the new iteration.

“I think that people are just going to be excited to see a version of Power I think is more diverse than it’s ever been. And it kind of gives Power a different feel. I think Power Book IV: Force kind of gives it a mob-like cinematic feel,” Lofton explained. “I think this version of Power Book IV: Force would be if Power made a movie, it would be this.”

Keys chimed in, adding; “Depending on what kind of a fan you are for Power, but if you’re a fan of Power, you love the sexiness of it. You love the intensity. You love the love to see the romanticism. You love all the different things. I think what’s big about Power Book IV: Force is that you’re entering a whole new city.”

Key’s character Diamond joins the show fresh out of a jail sentence. While it’s unknown what charges landed him behind bars initially, it’s clear that he’s got a big decision to make as he returns to his place as the leader of the CBI alongside his brother: Will he betray his family to take control of the organization he built or will he commit to his new lifestyle staying clean?

“I think with Diamond is that he’s making some mistakes. He’s also trying to get acclimated. So it’s a lot of imbalance. He’s trying to find his balance. We’re trying to find his balance and it’s, it’s teetering. Cause the ground under him, it’s not a good foundation at the moment,” he explains to PopCulture.com. “So he’s trying to find this and he’s trying to implement himself back into his brother’s life, back into the community, and back into a lifestyle that he’s kind of evolved from. But at the same time, that’s what he knows. And that’s what he’s good at.”