‘NCIS’: Watch Doctors Attempt to Save Abby Sciuto’s Life

Going into Tuesday’s episode of NCIS, many fans believed that Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) would die in the hospital, leading to some heart-pounding moments while doctors worked to save her life.

Abby’s final episode, “Two Steps Back,” began with her in the hospital after she and Clatyon Reeves (Duane Henry) were attakced by a gunman in the street.

The episode got to a dramatic start as Abby was rushed into the hospital and treated for her gunshot wound. She survived the ordeal, even finding the strength to get out of the hospital within the episode and help track down the hitman who attacked her. Unfortunately, Reeves wasn’t so lucky, and fans were outraged at his death.

Instead, Abby left her job at NCIS to escort Reeves’ body home to London and help arrange his funeral. She told her long-time co-workers that she wouldn’t be returning, though she left the door open, saying “It’s not goodbye forever, it’s goodby for now.”

Perrette shared touching farewell scenes with many of her most prominent co-workers, including a standalone scene with Gibbs (Mark Harmon), but fans were still split over whether the writers did justice to her 15 year legacy on TV.

“Abby gave Gibbs the 🤟🏻 was the perfect way to say goodbye. @NCIS_CBS won’t be the same without @PauleyP #GoodbyeAbby” one person wrote.

“I mean the sign language between Abby and Gibbs along with the letter.. #NCIS” added another.

Perrette announced her departure from the show in October of 2017 through a post on Twitter.

“So, it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season. There has been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!),” she wrote frankly. “It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration… I love her as much as you do.”

Perrette did not offer much more detail as to why she was making this massive transition in her life, though she did tell TV Guide that it was a soul-searching decision.

“I believe in God and the universe so firmly, and it just suddenly became blindingly apparent that now was the time,” she said. “After a lot of thought, I decided to announce it myself on Twitter because I didn’t want it to be turned into anything ‘shocking.’ Abby leaving is more than a cheap TV ploy.”