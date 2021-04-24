'NCIS: Hawaii': Who Will Be Female Lead Star?

It's been reported that the NCIS new spinoff Hawaii will look different from the other shows within the long-running franchise. Aside from the sunny change in scenery, the series will allegedly feature a female lead to head the new division, TV Line reports. CBS reps haven't responded to the claims –– nor have they confirmed the status of the spinoff –– but, the head woman in charge tentatively called "Jane Tennant” will be the first Special Agent in Charge of “NCIS Pearl.” The other NCIS leads include Mark Harmon in NCIS, Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J in NCIS: Los Angeles and Scott Bakula who heads NCIS: New Orleans (which was recently canceled after its current season). There's much speculation as to who could take on the large role and lead the new series, but TV Insider created a short list of actresses with a Hawaiian background who seem very promising.

Maria Bello (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage) A known figure on the flagship series, Maria Bello stands a good chance to make history as the first female lead of NCIS. Her character Jacqueline Sloane left the show recently, Bello's Sloane was a beloved face on the series by fans and, of course, Gibbs (Harmon). It seems fitting that fans would love to see her return in another capacity.

Tia Carrere (Photo: Jerod Harris/FilmMagic) Carrere's resume includes Wayne's World and True Lies. She's a native of Honolulu and additionally has two Grammys for Best Hawaiian Music Album. "I believe that people from Hawaii, we carry the aloha spirit in us," she told KHON in 2018. "There's this feeling when you meet someone from Hawaii….You're a kindred spirit."

Shannyn Sossamon (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Sossamon gained popularity after starring in movies like A Knight's Tale and 40 Days and 40 Knights, but her recent turn to TV could make her a shoo in for the role. She recently starred in Wayward Pines and Sleepy Hollow. She was also born in Honolulu and is part Hawaiian by ancestry.

Janel Parrish (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) The To All the Boys star grew up in the aloha state. She was raised in Kaneohe, Hawaii and told HILuxury in 2017 that she "absolutely consider[s] Hawaii home." She's also known for her role as Mona on Pretty Little Liars, her recent turn on Magnum PI temporarily brought her back to Hawaii for filming; but she says working there might make it harder to do some of her other gigs. However, the NCIS team could probably find a way around that.

Maggie Q (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) Maggie Q grew up in Oahu before she took on roles in Nikkita and Designated Survivor. While it may seem like she wouldn't be interested in taking on a Hawaiian series after she turned down a key part in Hawaii Five-0, but Q says there were other reasons behind her decision. "The problem was not that I didn't want to be in Hawaii or be on that show," she told HILuxury in 2012. "The team of people who did the pilot are good friends of mine. But the female character was not interesting for me, personally. It was not something I thought was going to challenge me."

Nicole Scherzinger (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) While Nicole Scherzinger isn't necessarily known for her acting skills, she is a native of Hawaii. Her background is of Hawaiian, Russian, and Filipino descent. "I am blessed to be of Hawaiian descent and even more blessed to be from the ohana that I come from," Scherzinger boasted to KHNL in 2007. The Pussycat Doll was born in Waianae, Hawaii.