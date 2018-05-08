Monday’s TV Ratings: ‘Voice’ Drops But Dominates ‘Dancing With the Stars’

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars: Athletes is proving to be of little competition for dueling competitive series The Voice when it comes to Monday night TV ratings.

For the second week in a row, NBC‘s signing competition The Voice proved to be the winner of Monday night TV ratings, beating its competition with flying colors. Down slightly from last week’s numbers, The Voice scored 8.3 million viewers and a 1.5 rating in the key 18-49 demo, and while those numbers matches matched its season low, they were high enough to earn it the title of the top-rated and most-watched show of the night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Airing after the singing competition, the season premiere of Running Wild with Bear Grylls dipped in the demo from last season’s premiere, with a 0.9, though it ticked up in total viewers with 3.9 million pairs of eyes tuning in.

Meanwhile, ABC‘s all-athletes season of Dancing With the Stars was down week-to-week, averaging a 1.0 in the key demo and 7.6 million viewers. Those numbers were down approximately 13 percent and 10 percent from the season premiere, which reached a series low.

The dancing competition ended the night by letting go of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had been paired with Lindsay Arnold, and Arike Ogunbowale, who was partnered with Gleb Savchenko, leaving many fans upset that controversial figure skater Tonya Harding was still competing for the mirror ball. The pair joined Johnny Damon and Jamie Anderson, who were the first stars to be sent home from the competition.

The remaining celebrities are Mirai Nagasu, Chris Mazdzer, Josh Norman, Jennie Finch, Tonya Harding and Adam Rippon, though that list will quickly grow smaller given that the season is only four weeks long, with double eliminations occurring each week.

Leading out of Dancing With the Stars, The Crossing remained steady with a 0.5 demo rating and 3.85 million viewers after it slipped to a series low last week.

On CBS, the season 2 finale of Kevin Can Wait (5.4 mil/1.0) improved week-to-week in the demo and was even with its freshman season finale. Man With a Plan (4.9 mil/0.8), Superior Donuts (4.4 mil/0.7) and Elementary (4.6 mil/0.6) were all even.

Fox’s Lucifer was down, with a 0.7 demo rating and 2.9 million viewers, while The Resident ticked up, reaching a 0.3 rating and 4 million viewers.

Over on The CW, Supergirl (1.6 mil/0.4) dipped in the demo while iZombie was up from 0.2 demo rating to a 0.3 rating and from 720,000 viewers to 0.82 million viewers.