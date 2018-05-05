Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Sex Scene Reportedly Worrying Royal Family

It seems Lifetime‘s upcoming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry biopic is raising some flags in Buckingham Palace.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance is coming soon to a television near you, and reports say the Queen’s press office has viewed the trailers and are concerned with one particular sequence.

“What I’ve heard is that they’re seriously worried about the sex scene,” director Menhaj Huda told Vanity Fair Thursday, referring to a scene in a new trailer which shows Markle and Harry in bed together, about to kiss.

Huda said his wife best friend is dating the palace’s press secretary and that’s how he learned of the Royal Family’s concerns.

“Let them worry,” producer Meredith Finn joked during a panel discussion in Beverly Hills with the film’s stars, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser. “People have sex.”

“They’re definitely aware of the film, let’s put it that way,” added co-screenwriter Scarlett Lacey, the production’s de facto royal expert.

According to Vanity Fair, Lacey grew up in Britain’s “polo and croquet crowd” and, as the daughter of Robert Lacey — historical adviser on Netflix’s The Crown and a Queen Elizabeth biographer — she had a few encounters with Prince Charles growing up.

Lacey reportedly wrote the script with Terrence Coli in two weeks and managed to incorporate many real-life milestones from Markle and Harry’s whirlwind romance. Among them the couple’s undercover dates in Toronto, their trip to Botswana, and their cozy, romantic proposal.

Other scenes feature Markle befriending Kate Middleton (Laura Mitchell); Harry fighting and losing to keep Markle’s lifestyle blog alive after the engagement; and Harry confronting his relative Princess Michael of Kent, over her offensive brooch.

“We would literally be writing a draft and [Lacey] would e-mail me with a news item, wondering, ‘Should we put this in?’” said Coli, who said that the brooch was a last-minute addition to the script. “In a couple of cases, we incorporated on the fly.”

“We tried to be really truthful,” Lacey said. “We used our imaginations in places, but there was so much available, from Meghan’s own words” — from interviews and her blog — to Harry and Prince William’s recent ITV documentary about their mother, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. “There were so many things we knew to be true, if not in words, then in spirit.”

Markle and Harry are set to marry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.