‘Today’ Show Anchor Matt Lauer’s Accuser’s Lawyer Reveals New Details

Hours after NBC‘s leading Today show anchor Matt Lauer was fired from the morning show for “inappropriate sexual behavior,” more information is coming to light about the details of the case in question.

The alleged victim’s lawyer, Ari Wilkenfeld, told The New York Times that he and his client, who he would not identify, met with NBC’s human resources department for an hours-long interview Monday evening.

“My client and I met with representatives from NBC’s Human Resources and Legal Departments at 6 p.m. on Monday for an interview that lasted several hours. Our impression at this point is that NBC acted quickly, as all companies should, when confronted with credible allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace,” Wilkenfeld said in the statement.

“While I am encouraged by NBC’s response to date, I am in awe of the courage my client showed to be the first to raise a complaint and to do so without making any demands other than the company do the right thing,” Wilkenfeld added.

The Times also reports that it met with the alleged victim on Monday, but that she was not ready to publicly share her story.

The Times‘ involvement in the case confirms that other news sources were aware of whisperings of Lauer’s behavior, while Today show crew members maintain they were caught completely off-guard by Lauer’s termination.

“It’s like a death in the family. Everybody is crying,” a show source told PEOPLE. “No one knows what the f–k happened. It came out of nowhere.”

“Everyone wants to know what is going on,” the source added. “Matt was really popular around here.”

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb broke the news of Lauer’s firing at the top of the Today show Wednesday morning, adding that they learned the information shortly before the show went live.

“We are heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for Matt – he is my dear, dear friend and my partner, and he has been loved by many, many people here,” Guthrie said. “And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story, and any other women who have their own stories to tell.”

NBC News chairman Andrew Lack said in a statement that the network received a “detailed” complaint from a colleague accusing Lauer of inappropriate sexual behavior, and that after serious review the network decided to terminate Lauer, whose $20 million per year contract would have been up in 2018.

As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment,” Lack’s statement read. “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Page Six reports that Lauer allegedly assaulted a female colleague during the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014. The news outlet also reported that the victim has evidence that Lauer acted inappropriately toward multiple women.

“This happened so quickly. She didn’t go to the media, she made a complaint to NBC’s human resources, and her evidence was so compelling that Matt was fired on Tuesday night,” the source said. “The victim says she has evidence that this has also happened to other women, but so far we don’t have evidence of that.”