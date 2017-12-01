NBC News Executive Plans ‘Thorough Review’ Following Matt Lauer’s ‘Appalling’ Behavior

Days after longtime Today show anchor Matt Lauer was fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior,” NBC News chairman Andy Lack called Lauer’s behavior “appalling” and vowed to undertake a “thorough and timely review of what happened.”

Lack’s comments came in a company-wide email on Friday morning, two days after the organization terminated Lauer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the memo, Lack stressed the importance of listening to NBC employees’ concern, feedback and ideas on how to move forward.

“This week we saw that when an employee comes forward to report misconduct, the system works. The complaint is quickly assessed and meaningful action is taken. But we also learned that we must do a much better job of making people feel empowered to take that crucial first step of reporting bad behavior,” he wrote.

In addition to a review from the company’s HR department, Lack wrote that the News Division will be “launching an immediate effort to implement in-person training on sexual harassment awareness and appropriate behavior in the workplace.”

Lauer was fired after a female colleague filed a “detailed complaint” with the company’s HR department on Monday evening detailing “inappropriate sexual behavior” in the workplace. At the time of Lauer’s firing, Lack said that the network was given “reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Hours later, two more women filed reports with NBC against the newly-disgraced Lauer, and Variety published a report detailing multiple female colleagues’ allegations of sexual harassment and assault against him.

