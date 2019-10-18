‘Lost’ Showrunner Damon Lindelof Addresses Reboot Rumors

Lost showrunner Damon Lindelof recently addressed the reboot rumors that have been swirling since ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke was asked about bringing the show back and replied, “Yes, I would like that very much. That is a reboot I would be interested in seeing.” Now, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lindelof has spoken out about the possibility of bringing Lost back and related to his newest project, HBO’s upcoming Watchmen series. “My feeling is that just like [how] Watchmen was someone else’s story or Star Trek was someone else story, then you kind of pass the baton and things go on.”

“I, personally, am not going to be involved with other versions of Lost because we told the most complete version,” he then clarified. “I feel like I spent four years of my life begging them to end it and when they finally said yes, the ending that we did probably should stand as our ending.”

“That said, I know that it is inevitable that someone else is going to come along and say, ‘I have a new idea for Lost,’ and I’m kind of excited about it and very curious about it,” the executive producer continued. “I think that would be sort of immensely flattering and super exciting to see what someone else would do with it.”

While Lindelof has put Lost behind him, his future is now focused on the Watchman series, which is a continuation of the story told in the graphic novel and subsequent film. When asked if he has anything else he wants to say to fans before the show debuts, and he joked that “probably said too much already.”

“Should have just said, ‘Hope you like it! xo Damon winky face,’” he joked. “I think I just wanted to say I’m a huge fan of this thing Watchmen. It’s largely responsible for everything I know and love about writing. It inspired me and, dear Lord, I hope I don’t screw it up. Instead, I said all that in seven pages.”

“I would say that they should probably know that in November of 1985 an enormous alien squid landed in the middle of New York City and killed three million people,” he later went on to say. “That’s probably the only thing you need to know. And if that sounds weird, you’ve come to the right place.”

Watchmen premieres Sunday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. EST/PST on HBO.