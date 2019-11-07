‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Teases Return of Robert John Burke’s Tucker in Upcoming Episode

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit showrunner Warren Leight has teased that actor Robert John Burke’s character Tucker may be returning in an upcoming episode. After a fan tweeted to Leight, asking if “Tucker be making an appearance anytime soon,” Leight admitted that he hopes Tucker will turn up in an episode during the middle of the show’s current season. He also praised Burke, calling him “one of the best there is.”

We hope to see Tucker around the midpoint of the season.@BobbyBurke is one of the best there is.#AskWarren#SVU21 https://t.co/vSRVp7lXPL — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) October 25, 2019

Fans are loving this news, as many have since commented on the post by expressing their excitement.

“Yes! Tucker! I KNEW you’d come trough W… I’ve been saying it ever since I heard you were back on, that it also means Bobby is back on,” one person said. “There was never any doubt in my heart you’d bring him back! Here’s hoping he gets a whole arc, or get to stay as recurring for the long run.”

OMG #SVU21 💥

you had really created something special w/ #Tuckson

Two seasons of #SVU without Ed.Tucker are too much

We miss @BobbyBurke👮‍♂️

Bring the best back🔝

We trust you🤩 “You’re just looking out for me…ALWAYS”

“We have a good thing going here,the 3 of us…”YEAH, WE DO” pic.twitter.com/st132d0AG7 — ~V•A•L•E~ (@AniStreep5) October 25, 2019

“I LOVE his work, and I LOVE how [Mariska Hargitay] and [Robert Burke] work together,” another fan wrote. “I am not mightily invested in any particular love-life-outcome for Liv, BUT…I did love Liv with Tucker because I NEVER saw her look so *comfortable* and *relaxed* with anyone else she’s been paired with.”

“AWESOME!” someone else exclaimed. “Though I really don’t know HOW they’ll reconcile w/what he put them thru (sic) none the least Liv, and Rollins?!! Still, other than Bri, I’ve always loved Tucker [with] Liv. Great sense of humor, & the only 1 who matches her intensity & can b the strong 1 for a change. Can’t wait!”

Oh, I’m down for it. I admit, I was not cool with Tuckson for a long time but in retrospect I think he was her best match. It should deserve a chance. — Selina Noack (@Georgia_v_g) October 25, 2019

At this time, there is no word on which episode fans can expect to see Burke return in.

Photo Credit: NBC