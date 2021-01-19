'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Can't Get Over John Waters' Random Guest Spots as Cam Site Owner

Last week's episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was headlined by two strong performances from Tony nominees Alex Brightman and Eva Noblezada, but there was also a surprising turn from filmmaker John Waters. The Cry-Baby director reprised his role as pornographer Floyd, who was introduced in an episode last year. In "Turn Me On, Take Me Private," Floyd runs the cam site SugarFap.

The episode found Brightman starring as Gabe Miller, who rapes cam girl Zoey Carrera (Noblezada) while she is still in the middle of a live session. Zoey uses Floyd's site, which meant the SVU team needed some information from him. He took pride in protecting people's privacy, but the SVU detectives told Floyd that Gabe had already tracked down Zoey himself. This put SugarFap's reputation on the line. "This is indeed a dark day here at SugarFap," Floyd said.

It looked like the case would be over quickly, as Gabe was supposed to take a guilty plea. But during his arraignment, he surprised everyone by changing his plea and deciding to represent himself in court. This meant during the "order" part of the episode, Gabe questioned Floyd on the stand. In a recent interview with PopCultue.com, Brightman called acting alongside Waters an "extra bonus."