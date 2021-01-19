'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Can't Get Over John Waters' Random Guest Spots as Cam Site Owner
Last week's episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was headlined by two strong performances from Tony nominees Alex Brightman and Eva Noblezada, but there was also a surprising turn from filmmaker John Waters. The Cry-Baby director reprised his role as pornographer Floyd, who was introduced in an episode last year. In "Turn Me On, Take Me Private," Floyd runs the cam site SugarFap.
The episode found Brightman starring as Gabe Miller, who rapes cam girl Zoey Carrera (Noblezada) while she is still in the middle of a live session. Zoey uses Floyd's site, which meant the SVU team needed some information from him. He took pride in protecting people's privacy, but the SVU detectives told Floyd that Gabe had already tracked down Zoey himself. This put SugarFap's reputation on the line. "This is indeed a dark day here at SugarFap," Floyd said.
It looked like the case would be over quickly, as Gabe was supposed to take a guilty plea. But during his arraignment, he surprised everyone by changing his plea and deciding to represent himself in court. This meant during the "order" part of the episode, Gabe questioned Floyd on the stand. In a recent interview with PopCultue.com, Brightman called acting alongside Waters an "extra bonus."
John Waters just showed up on the latest ep of SVU playing the owner of a cam site and I GASPED pic.twitter.com/3y3Xd3Z8QG— I SIP TEA ON YOUR GRAVE. (@shdwbxng) January 15, 2021
"I just had a bunch of really interesting fun for eight days," Brightman explained. "The perks of this kind of job is that all of a sudden you're doing something that you would pay to do, first of all. I mean, it's so much fun. Then the added bonus is, right across the way from your dressing room is f— John Waters. And you're like, "What am I doing?" ... It's one of those 'look at your life' moments when you're in the dressing room kind of, [thinking] 'I'm hungry, I've been waiting here for a little too long, whatever.' And then you feel that for about 0.5 seconds until your brain kicks in and goes, 'Look what you're doing. Your life is crazy. I mean, this is nuts.' But I love this stuff."
I work at SVU and both his appearances this ssn and last ssn were by far the most exciting days for me on that show. The first time was pre-pandemic. He signed all my books and we had a nice chat. He’s a prince and a hero to me. #sugarfap— Michael Lee Nirenberg (@MLNirenberg) January 16, 2021
Waters' character debuted in the Season 21 episode "Dance, Lies, and Videotape," in which Floyd was the owner of a porn site. In Thursday's episode, Floyd explained he saw how popular cam websites became during the pandemic and he could not miss the business opportunity. "I play a pornographer so I am definitely typecast," Waters told Indiewire in March 2020. "But I love doing these shows that people don't expect me to do. I was on The Blacklist, I did My Name Is Earl. I always say yes, especially to big hit shows that I know people will love and don't expect to see me in."
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mrarBb0XST— 🤨 (@FATHER_CLEF) January 16, 2021
Fans definitely did not expect to see Waters in the Jan. 14 episode. There will be more surprising guest stars throughout the season, with new episodes airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.
John Waters is very concerned. This is indeed a dark day here at SugarFap. #SVU pic.twitter.com/7Smeou5sgW— Patches Chance 5’5’’ IQ IDK (@patcheschance) January 15, 2021
svu just aired an episode where john waters plays the owner of a cam site called sugarfap and THAT is tv baby!!!— mary bernthal (@mary_bernthal) January 15, 2021
God Bless John Waters. May he somehow find his way into every episode #SVU22 #BroadwayOnSVU— Brendan Feeney (@svubrendan) January 15, 2021