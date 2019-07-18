‘Last Man Standing’ Star Jet Jurgensmeyer Is ‘Super Excited’ For Co-Star Amanda Fuller After Pregnancy Announcement

Last Man Standing star Jet Jurgensmeyer is excited to meet his co-star, Amanda Fuller‘s baby boy. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, the Fox sitcom star shared how he is looking forward to his on-screen mother’s first child.

“I’m super excited for Amanda and Matthew! I think they will be great parents and I hope I get to hang out with the little one on set,” Jurgensmeyer told PopCulture.com exclusively.

Fuller, who stars in both LMS and Netflix‘s Orange Is the New Black is expecting her first child with husband, Matthew Bryan Feld. However, at one point, having a baby seemed like an impossible thought for the actress because she’s not only suffered from endometriosis, but a host of other chronic illnesses.

“After battling chronic illness and endometriosis my whole life and being told for years it would be nearly impossible to get pregnant, my love and I are expecting a little miracle baby!” she announced last month. “We are shocked, terrified and elated — and just pray we can be our best selves in bringing our little angel into this world.”

She took to Instagram to wish Feld his first happy Father’s Day calling him the “most handsomest future papa.”

“Happy first official dad day to the most handsomest future papa,” she wrote. “This lil bear and I are the luckiest. there is no human on this earth i could even imagine venturing into this terrifying chapter with. together, we can do anything. here’s hopin’ he looks as good as you do in a lime green suit!”

Endometriosis is a reproductive condition that affects the uterine tissue and causes cramping, chronic pain and at times, fertility issues with 10 percent of women are affecting during their prime reproductive years. Other celebrities like former Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough, singer, Halsey, and Lena Dunham have all come forward with their battle with the chronic condition.

Fuller stars as Kristin Baxter — the eldest daughter of Tim Allen’s Mike Baxter — on Last Man Standing, as well as, Madison “Badison” Murphy on OITNB. Fuller and Jurgensmeyer, along with the rest of the cast are gearing up for Season 8 of the popular Fox comedy series.

“I am so thrilled to be back for Season 8 with my LMS family,” Jurgensmeyer — who plays the role of Allen’s grandson Boyd Baxter — said in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com. “Every single person on this cast and crew loves their job and getting to create this show each week for the fans. We owe the success of the show to them. We are all very thankful.”

In the meantime, Jurgensmeyer has been staying busy this summer with the release of his self-titled debut album that hit shelves June 21.