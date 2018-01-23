Kim Raver Returns to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ as Teddy for Season-Ending Arc

A fan-favorite doctor will be scrubbing back into Grey’s Anatomy this season.

Kim Raver, who played Dr. Teddy Altman on the hit medical drama, will be reprising her role this spring for a multi-episode arc, according to TVLine.

Dr. Altman previously returned at the beginning of Grey’s 14th season to support Owen (Kevin McKidd) with the return of his long-lost sister. When she was back, Teddy and Owen had several flirtatious moments but neither of them felt comfortable acting on their feelings since Owen was married and Teddy was involved with someone back in Germany, where she moved after leaving the hospital at the end of season 8.

TVLine reports Teddy will be free to pursue a romance with now-single Owen, although it hasn’t been confirmed whether that’s what will happen when Teddy returns to the show.

When Raver and her character were first introduced on the medical drama, Teddy was a teacher to Sandra Oh’s Cristina Yang as well as an old military friend of Owen’s. The three characters were involved in a complex love triangle until Owen and Cristina got married.

Dr. Altman then married a patient in the hospital named Henry (Scott Foley) to help him pay his medical bills with her insurance, but eventually falls in love with him. Henry died tragically on Cristina’s surgical table in the season 8 mid-season finale.

Altman left the hospital at the end of season 8 after Owen, who was chief of surgery at the time, fired her to set her free from all the pain and baggage from her relationship with Henry that kept her tethered to the hospital despite the fact she was unhappy.

In November, TVLine questioned Raver about the possibility of her returning to Grey’s as a series regular, which she said she would be 100 percent on board.

“I love being part of this company,” Raver said. “I love working with Shonda Rhimes. I love working with the cast. Literally for me it’s definitely home. I feel fortunate enough to be able to go off and join other companies, but every time I come back to Grey’s it’s really like being home.”

Raver is prominently known for her stint on 24. She is also set to recur on ABC’s Designated Survivor this season on ABC.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.