'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Virtual Audience Dances to New Vin Diesel Song in Awkward Clip

Vin Diesel is stepping into the music realm, and his debut single got an unexpected debut. Diesel, 53, made a special virtual appearance on Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show to debut the song, entitled "Feel Like I Do." The single is an EDM track (co-written by Diesel, Petey Martin, Cole Citrenbaum and Wingtip), so producers thought it was only fitting to have the show's audience dance to it on the broadcast. However, there was a slight hang-up.

The Kelly Clarkson Show's audience to now virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. That means the crowd is video-calling in and shown on a series of pillar screens. As the song played, they each awkwardly danced in front of their cameras, but it just came off as super awkward. The clip of the moment soon went viral, with Twitter users cracking jokes, complimenting Diesel's work and pointing out that the scene is a bit dystopian. Scroll through to see some of the best reactions.