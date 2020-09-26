'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Virtual Audience Dances to New Vin Diesel Song in Awkward Clip
Vin Diesel is stepping into the music realm, and his debut single got an unexpected debut. Diesel, 53, made a special virtual appearance on Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show to debut the song, entitled "Feel Like I Do." The single is an EDM track (co-written by Diesel, Petey Martin, Cole Citrenbaum and Wingtip), so producers thought it was only fitting to have the show's audience dance to it on the broadcast. However, there was a slight hang-up.
The Kelly Clarkson Show's audience to now virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. That means the crowd is video-calling in and shown on a series of pillar screens. As the song played, they each awkwardly danced in front of their cameras, but it just came off as super awkward. The clip of the moment soon went viral, with Twitter users cracking jokes, complimenting Diesel's work and pointing out that the scene is a bit dystopian. Scroll through to see some of the best reactions.
The virtual Kelly Clarkson Show audience members awkwardly dancing to Vin Diesel's new song is the funniest thing I've seen in weeks. pic.twitter.com/eI0BEuNSPN— Josh Kurp (@JoshKurp) September 25, 2020
Think what it would take to do this and then dance to a Vin Diesel song,what a time to be alive !— BobbyDigital80 (@bobbydigitial) September 25, 2020
Was ready to laugh but was distracted by how much I actually liked it— Clint Sears (@clintisawesome) September 25, 2020
LITERALLY THO OMG 💀 the nostalgia— ✨𝘈𝘙𝘔𝘠𝘉𝘓𝘐𝘕𝘒𝘚 𝘈𝘙𝘌 𝘚𝘜𝘗𝘌𝘙𝘐𝘖𝘙✨ (@ParkMochilala7) September 26, 2020
This is somehow worse than the worst fast and furious— drew olanoff (@yoda) September 25, 2020
im cryinggg my little sister just told me it looks like theyre miis in the wii sports stadiums— BDE (Big Dad Energy) (@KaijuDriftz) September 26, 2020
This is 10x worse than a black mirror episode https://t.co/tIAe6F2GR4— Leon Lush (@LeonLush) September 26, 2020