Katie Holmes to Star in Fox FBI Drama Pilot

Katie Holmes is eyeing her return to broadcast television.

The Dawson’s Creek veteran will star in and executive-produce a Fox drama pilot about a controversial FBI agent.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TVLine, the still-untitled potential series centers on Special Agent Hazel Otis, who is in the middle of a terrorism investigation when her affair with a high level general becomes public knowledge. As the world sees her as “the mistress,” she fights to rebuild her personal and professional lives.

Ilene Chaiken (Empire) and Melissa Scrivner Love (Person of Interest) will write the project and executive produce alongside Holmes, Judy Smith (Scandal) and Old Obst (The Mick).

In addition to playing Joey Potter on the beloved series Dawson’s Creek, Holmes has also worked on television roles in How I Met Your Mother, The Kennedys and Ray Donovan.

Should it be picked up to series, this would be Holmes’ first lead role on broadcast television since the popular teen drama on The WB. This is the actress’ second pilot since she starred in ABC’s untitled Richard LaGravenese drama in 2014. That project did not move forward.

Holmes is not the only big casting news of the day. CBS announced early Tuesday that Jay Hernandez will be taking on Tom Selleck’s iconic role for the network’s upcoming Magnum P.I. reboot.

The title character Thomas Magnum is described in this update as a decorated ex-Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.

Magnum P.I. will be Hernandez’s first series regular role since the short-lived drama Gang Related. He’s fresh off his guest arc on Scandal and has appeared in features like Suicide Squad, Bad Moms and Netflix’s Bright.

Deadline reported on Feb. 2 that the network is looking for a more diverse cast for both the Magnum P.I. and Cagney and Lacey reboots, with non-white actors being heavily considered to lead both shows.

“I hear CBS’ intention is to pursue a non-white actor for the title character in its Magnum P.I reboot, a role originally played by Tom Selleck,” Deadline reporter Nellie Andreeva wrote. “Additionally, I hear Lacey in CBS’ reboot of Cagney & Lacey, also is likely to be non-white. The character was written in the pilot script as a woman of color, sources say.”

Magnum P.I. originally ran from eight seasons and 162 episodes from 1980-88.