John Krasinski Pitches ‘The Office’ Revival at SXSW

John Krasinski said he would be interested in returning to The Office, and even has an idea for a potential revival.

Krasinski said he would enjoy getting back with the Scranton, Pennsylvania Dunder Mifflin branch team, possibly for a one-off, similar to the U.K. version’s famous Christmas special.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I would love to do that,” Krasinski told The Wrap at SXSW. “I think it would sort of be a ‘Where Are They Now?’ kind of thing. That would be really fun… I would totally be down [for it] if everyone else is too.”

Krasinski also said he is surprised he has not been called by anyone at NBC about doing it, even after he told Ellen DeGeneres last month he was all for it.

“I still have yet to get a call,” he said. “I am surprised that after Ellen and all that — I haven’t gotten a call, so I haven’t heard anything about it, other than on the Internet — the Internet is making the show. Twitter is shooting The Office reboot. I don’t know if any of us are going to be a part of it!”

Krasinski went on to say that the Office cast never got tired of each other, even after nine seasons together.

“Every single day, people said, ‘By the end, were you guys kind of tired of each other?’ I was like, ‘No no no, we had the most fun up until the last day,’” Krasinski told The Wrap. “I would love to play with those guys again and do something. It really comes down to the idea.”

The 38-year-old actor played Jim Halpert in every season of The Office, and the role catapulted his career. Since then, he has become a writer, director and producer and married Emily Blunt.

His third film as director, the horror movie A Quiet Place, co-stars Blunt and opens on April 6. The post-apocalyptic movie is about a future where a family has to live in silence to avoid an unknown threat. It premiered at SXSW this weekend, earning rave reviews.

Krasinski also plays Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan character in a new Amazon Prime series that debuts Aug. 31. That project might make it difficult for him to be on the new Office, if it happens. That is because NBC is targeting the 2018-2019 TV season.

The original Office earned a Golden Globe for Steve Carell in 2006. However, Carell infamously never won an Emmy and the series only won Outstanding Comedy Series once, in 2006.