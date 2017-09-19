‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Jason George Reveals How He Learned His Character Was Moving to Spinoff

Jason George’s coming departure from Grey’s Anatomy may have been a shock to many fans, but he couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunity to star in the spinoff series.

His character Dr. Ben Warren will be a series regular on the Grey’s Anatomy currently unnamed spinoff series.

The actor opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the new change.

“I’m looking forward to finding out [what happens to Warren],” George said. “We’ve already established that Ben is a little bit of an adrenaline junkie. He likes his action. He’s calm under pressure. I’m looking forward to seeing how they make this transition.”

“He’s going to get into some mess, and I’m also pretty certain that his wife [Miranda Bailey] is not going to like it very much — that she’s not going to be a fan of [him] running into fires,” the 45-year-old actor added, joking, “Some women dig the firefighters.”

He also revealed the backstory on how he learned of the news his character was moving to the new 10-epsiode series.

“It was a phone call,” he recalled. “I was literally back in Virginia throwing my nephews around in a pool. I got a call, ‘Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers would like to give you a call today around 5 o’clock. Can you take that call?’ and I was like, ‘Um, yeah, yeah.’ When Shonda Rhimes calls, you feel like you get called into the principal’s office a little bit and you think, maybe I better take that call. We talked and she ran it down for me and had me at hello.”

George confessed that he was initially frightened to take the call because he thought the executive producers would be delivering bad news.

“I was nervous when Shonda gave me the call. I was like, ‘I’m in trouble. What did I do?’ I was trying to think if I dropped a secret some place. I was thinking, ‘The finale had a fire. I didn’t die in that fire, could there still be a fire? Is this a call where I’m dropped off of something?’ But it was all good news,” he admitted.

George will be turning to real-life heroes, as in firefighters, to help him learn the new terminology for the show.

“I have some friends who are firefighters and I was talking to one earlier today, and I’m going to do some ride-alongs with some of the firefighters out here in L.A,” he shared. “At the end of the day, people who run into fire are people who run into fire, and he was dropping terms on me and I was like, ‘Yeah man, you gotta unpack that for me!’”

