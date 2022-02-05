Popular Cooking Show Hit With ‘Rape’ Allegation During Filming

BBC crew member was allegedly sexually assaulted while filming an episode of Stacey Dooley’s show Hungry For it. According to The Sun, the victim claims their attacker muscled his way into her space and forced himself on her.

“It’s terrifying that something like this was able to happen while working on a show,” a source told the outlet. “It’s rocked the entire crew and has made everyone really nervous. None of us ever thought something like this would happen when we signed our contracts to work on the show.”

“It’s sent shockwaves through the team and many of us will never get over what has happened. I know it’s made several of us think more carefully about how protected we are in this line of work,” they continued.

After the incident was reported, one of the crew members reportedly sent an email to the rest of the staff expressing their “deep regret” regarding a “sexual allegation during production” and asked staff to stay quiet about the situation.

The outlet claims the incident went down while the show was filming in London in September. The premise of the cooking show puts 10 chefs together living in a London flat as they compete for a widely desired prize. Authorities in London claim they received another call about the incident from a second station nine days after the initial attack allegedly took place. “Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. The female victim is currently being supported by specifically trained officers,” they said.

A spokesman for the BBC responded to the news saying, “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.