‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 13 Finale Just Ripped out Our Hearts and We May Not Recover

Warning: Spoilers ahead from Thursday night’s episode.

Just when we thought Shonda Rhimes may have gotten soft on us, she hits us with this gut-wrenching and unbearable season finale. Prior to the season finale, Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie Pierce, said, “Everyone is in danger.”

Last week’s episode ended with Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) setting the rapist, Keith, on fire inside the hospital, which followed with an explosion. But as tonight’s episode proved, the emotional finale picks up right where the episode left off and showed the Grey Sloan Memorial staff dealing with the aftermath.

With a rapist now on the loose in the hospital still in lockdown mode, a badly burned Stephanie is helping an injured Erin (Darby Camp) who is losing blood, to safety. But as the two are unable to get out, they find themselves stuck in the fiery stairwell, while Jackson is trying his hardest to find her.

Meredith, on the search for young Erin, find surgeons performing an operation with Nathan manning the decision to stay in the hospital amid the fire and ask him to halt all surgery but he is stubborn and continues.

As Stephanie and Erin are close to getting out and head to the roof, she realizes in a panic that she doesn’t have her key card to get the two of them out. With no means of communication, Stephanie selflessly covers the young girl with a blanket as smoke billows in the stairwell with the fire rising. Noticing her card on one of the steps, Stephanie makes her way down, leaving Erin all alone.

Meanwhile, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Nathan (Martin Henderson) are out of the hospital, with all patients evacuated out of Grey Sloan Memorial.

Finally getting her key card, Stephanie manages to get to the roof with Erin, who falls unconscious after an excessive loss of blood.

Bailey discovers that Stephanie is now missing as Eliza (Marika Dominczyk) admits there were more patients left behind as she forgot to look over a wing. Ben (Jason George) takes a crew and sets out to find Stephanie. While searching, they find an unidentified body, presumed to be rapist, Keith. As they continue looking, they make their way to the roof and find Stephanie giving CPR to Erin.

With the hospital now cleared and administration back in, Stephanie tries to save Erin as surgeons prep to do a graft to save the young girl’s leg. Subsequently, Stephanie passes out and is taken in for treatment of her third-degree wounds.

Meredith breaks news to Nathan that they finally found Megan, reminding them of that dream he had and revealing that Owen (Kevin McKidd) will be arriving with her. Subsequently, Owen and Amelia are finally on their way to see Megan.

Upon administrative review as to why patients were left behind during the fire, Miranda tells Minnick that she is fired because she always goes by the book, while Stephanie goes above and beyond helping patients.

Meanwhile, April tells Maggie that Jackson has feelings for her and walks off with Maggie completely confused.

Stephanie, stricken with bandages in the hospital, tells Richard (James Pickens Jr.) that she is tired of being a doctor. In an emotional speech, she tells him how he taught her everything she knows and offers her resignation.

Nathan asks Meredith whereabouts Megan is, and she tells him she is alive and well at the Madigan Army Medical Center. Apologizing to her, she tells him it’s all right and that if it was Derek, she would have done the same. She watches him drive off.

With the two at the base, awaiting Megan, Owen is holding Amelia’s hand tightly and breaks down in tears as Megan is wheeled out of a helicopter on a gurney.

The Grey’s Anatomy season 13 finale delivered everything we expected out of a Rhimes’ episode, but we weren’t expecting this much emotion.

The finale will set us up for an emotional season 14 premiere! What did you think about the finale episode?

