‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reveals Jennifer Grey to Play Betty’s Mother

Grey’s Anatomy is welcoming Jennifer Grey to the cast soon, but not in the role fans were expecting.

The Dirty Dancing and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star will join the cast during Feb. 14’s episode titled “I Walk the Line” playing the role of Betty’s (Peyton Kennedy) mom. The news comes after weeks of speculation that the actress might be playing Jo’s (Camilla Luddington), who is set to also make her debut in an upcoming episode.

Fans will remember Betty as the teenage mother of Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) foster son, Leo. Amelia took Betty in after it was revealed she was also a drug addict and the foursome became an unconventional family.

According to TVLine, who first broke the news of the role, Grey will play Carol Dickinson. Along with husband John (Kyle Secor) will show up at Grey Sloan in next week’s episode to find their daughter.

Fans last saw Betty in the winter premiere episode, “Blowin’ in the Wind,” when Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) decided to send her to rehab and she later got busted by Richard (James Pickens Jr.) while looking for drugs in the hospital’s emergency room.

As previously reported, Grey is set for a multi-episode guest arc on the ABC medical drama, which could be tied to the “bomb” Betty is set to be dropping on Amelia and Owen during Thursday’s episode, titled “Girlfriend in a Coma.”

Introducing Carol into the series will likely also bring drama for Amelia, who recently came to the decision to apply to be Betty’s foster mother after taking care of her for a few months. Could the arrival of her biological parents lead to Betty and Leo’s farewell?

The guest starring gig on Grey’s Anatomy marks the actress’ return to television since winning Dancing With the Stars‘ 11th season.

The medical drama also notably cast Jennifer’s father, Joey Grey, back in Season 6 when he played the role of Izzie’s (Katherine Heigl) former high school science teacher who people believed was suffering from Alzheimer’s.

The news of the coming Betty drama comes weeks after the series announced they will dedicate an entire episode to Amelia. The episode will also take place entirely outside of Grey Sloan Memorial. Could it be related to Betty’s custody?

“I’ve been doing the show for a long time and just hearing what it’s about fills me with nervous excitement,” Scorsone said recently of the upcoming hour, adding that it will feel like its own “mini movie.’

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.