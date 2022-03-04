‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Star for Recurring Role

A new character will be roaming the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum Skylar Astin has been cast in Grey’s Anatomy Season 18. According to Deadline, Astin will join the show in the recurring role of Todd Earnes and is set to make his first appearance on in “Put the Squeeze on Me,” which will air on Thursday, March 24.

The role will mark one of Astin’s first since the cancellation of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The actor starred in the musical comedy-drama as Max opposite Jane Levy’s Zoey from 2020 until its cancellation in 2021. He recently reprised his role for Roku’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas. His other credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Pitch Perfect, Graves, Hot Air, Wreck It Ralph, Ground Floor, and Girls. Astin’s Grey’s character is described as “charming and handsome with a gentle soul” and holds a Ph.D. in environmental sciences and loves a good spreadsheet. He shows up at Grey Sloan as his sister is a pregnant patient at the hospital.

It is unclear just how long Astin’s character arc will last. Grey’s just returned from its midseason hiatus just a week ago, though it remains unclear if Astin will appear throughout the remainder of the season or just across a handful of episodes. Details about his potential ties to current characters also have not been revealed. Astin’s casting comes just after Grey’s in January was renewed for Season 19.

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” Shonda Rhimes said. “This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 will see Ellen Pompeo back as Meredith Grey, with Vernoff also set to return as showrunner. Originally premiering on ABC back in 2005, Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running primetime medical drama in U.S. television history. The series has also remained ABC’s No. 1 show in the 18-to-49 demographic and also one of the top-rated dramas on TV. Fans can catch new episodes of the show Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Astin will make his grand entrance to the drama on March 24.