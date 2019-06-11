‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Says She and Maisie Williams Would Kiss on Set

Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams became close friends during their decade playing sisters Sansa and Arya Stark, so close that they kissed on the set and let people think they were a couple.

During an appearance on TBS’ Conan with Conan O’Brien, the host recalled attending the Game of Thrones wrap party, where Turner and Williams were inseparable. Some people were even thinking the two were a couple, O’Brien said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yeah… We fully knew it, we played into it,” Turner said. “On the set, we would do the scene and then try to kiss each other in the middle of the scene and see if anyone would react. And it’s Game of Thrones, so this was so normal that they were just like, ‘OK… that’s fine.’”

Turner joked it was “probably the most tame thing that happened on the show.”

O’Brien asked if the two friends wanted to make it look like they were a couple as a joke.

“Yeah… but you know, sometimes you just want to make out with your best friend,” the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star said.

“Yeah, tell me about it,” O’Brien joked as he pointed to sidekick Andy Richter.

Turner and Williams’ friendship has been well-documented over the years, and Turner told her Dark Phoenix co-star Jessica Chastain that she even wants to make a movie about it.

In a video for Vogue Paris, the 23-year-old Turner said she would like to direct some day.

“As an actor, you can only have so much creative control,” Turner said. “I want to be able to have full creative control and create my own vision and that’s something I’m quite passionate about.”

She later explained, “My best friend Maisie, she and I have a very intense friendship, a friendship that I haven’t had with any of my other girlfriends before. We felt like we wanted to write a movie about a friendship where it’s kind of like you’re soulmates, but you’re friends and it’s like this beautiful connection but it can also be quite destructive.”

Turner and Williams, 22, instantly became friends and even have matching “07.08.09” tattoos to forever remember the day they were cast in GoT.

“Put us in the same room and we pick up where we left off,” Williams told Glamour in a March interview. “We’ve always been really open with each other. As you get older, the stakes are higher, the problems get worse – so it’s built into a lifelong friendship. Sophie knows too much about me to not be my friend.”

Dark Phoenix is now in theaters.

Photo credit: Getty Images