Real-Life Photos of Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Kissing Have ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Freaking Out

Despite the fact that they’re secretly related, many fans are still hoping to see Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen get together on Game of Thrones. Judging by the events of the most recent episode, a relationship seems imminent, but fuel was only added to the fire when photos of the two stars kissing started floating around online.

The photos show Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke locking lips in front of a beautiful sunset, and now there isn’t a Game of Thrones fan around who doesn’t want them together. It’s clear that the chemistry between the two is clearly there, making you wonder if the casting directors knew of the potential relationship from the start.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unfortunately for fans thinking that these are new photos, they’re actually from a shoot the Game of Thrones cast did for Rolling Stone back in 2012. Photographer Peggy Sirota said in her post – back in 2016 – that she could see that the two actors had great chemistry, and asked them to kiss on the spot.

Emilia Clarke , Kit Harrington pic.twitter.com/0Usc2fGvGq — MALAZH (@malazkhalid99) August 23, 2017

Well, they did, and people can’t get enough. Now that the characters are on the verge of getting together on the show, fans have started searching for their names online, and the photos have caused conversations once again.

Some people are hoping that the characters don’t actually get together, but that the actors give it a shot in real life. Sorry to burst the bubble on this one, but that doesn’t seem very likely at the moment.

Kit Harington has been dating former co-star Rose Leslie for quite a while, and the two now live together. If you recall, Leslie played Jon Snow’s love interest Ygritte for a couple of seasons.