Kit Harington Talks Ending ‘Game of Thrones’

After Sunday’s Season 7 finale, Game of Thrones is now heading into its eighth and final season. While there are an innumerable set of fan theories as to how the story could conclude, Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the HBO series, has his own predictions.

The 30-year-old actor spoke out during an interview with Deadline about how he believes the epic tale, which was created by author George R.R. Martin, could come to an end. At this point, Harington says that he is still waiting to learn what showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, have planned for Season 8.

“I’m about to find that out as of quite soon when we get together and do a read-through for the final episodes, which I really can’t describe to you,” he said. “Only a few people are privy to all that information but it’s what we’ve been waiting for for all these years.”

Much like fans of the show, Harington says that the stars on the series sit around discussing theories for GOT.

“We’ve all been discussing in bars as actors and together on set what will happen in the final season, and very soon, we get to find out. Of course, you guys won’t get to find out for a long time,” he said.

One clear cut prediction that Harington made was that there will be some serious bloodshed.

“If you ask me what I think will happen, I think it’s got to end with some serious fighting. You have to presume that that Army of the Dead is going to take a little while to get south, but we just don’t know. So it’s a hell of an ending because it’s the thing that we’ve all been waiting for, they’re now south of the Wall,” said Harington.

The Emmy-nominated actor said that the plan all along has been to go out with a bang.

“It always had to end big, and if we can do that, if we can pull it off, not with some tricksy storytelling, but with some really kind of big, in-your-face movie stuff, with all the characters because there are so few left,” he said.

“And the thing is, with so few characters left, they (the viewers) should get used to and get ready for next year is Thrones returning to form and killing its main characters quickly,” Harington continued. “They’re going to go, and they’re going to go fast, and I think that the payoff of our characters not being in great peril this year will be that, next year, it’s going to be a bloodbath.”

Aside from his predictions, Harington knows that it will be an “emotional” time when he is finally done with GOT.

“It’s been on my mind a lot recently, obviously, and it’s kind of very much in my consciousness and I think in my subconsciousness. I’m already feeling very emotional about it,” he said.

“This is beyond what many actors experience in their lifetime, a kind of phenomenon like this, and I experienced right at the start of my career. I think I just want to do a really good job in the final season. I want to finish it well. That’s what I care about right now,” he added.

Even though it will be “emotional,” Harington says that he feels the series is ending at right time.

“I think if it had ended this season, it would feel too short. I think if it went on any more seasons, I would be sick of it. To me, now, it feels like the right amount of time for a show like this and the right amount of time for this kind of job. So I’m just looking forward to getting stuck in it for the final season. I know I’m going to have a ton of fighting. I’m sure I will, and I love that, so I’m going to really get stuck into that and do it and enjoy being knackered every day,” he said.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is scheduled to begin filming this fall.