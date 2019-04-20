‘Chicago’ Stars Jon Seda, Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling Exit NBC Franchise

NBC’s One Chicago franchise will say goodbye to three fan-favorite characters at the end of this TV season.

Star Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson on Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Justice, will exit the franchise at the end of P.D.’s current season. On Chicago Med, co-stars Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhlin will exit the medical drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It seems like their storylines will not have tragic endings, as Deadline reports all three actors could return for guest appearances in future episodes.

According to the outlet, the cast departures are due to creative reasons as the characters’ story will send them away from the Chicago shows.

Seda’s Antonio was one of the original stars of Chicago P.D. He was first introduced on flagship series Chicago Fire before he and Jason Beghe moved to the police spinoff series as the leads.

Seda exited Chicago P.D. halfway through Season 4 to join legal spinoff drama series Chicago Justice. Once the show was canceled, Seda returned to P.D. for Season 5 as a series regular. The actor has been a part of many of the franchise’s crossover events.

Antonio was also related to Chicago Fire‘s Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund). The actress left the series at the beginning of Season 7 when she decided to stay in Puerto Rico to help with relief efforts, leading her to divorce Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer).

Antonio most recently began to deal with consequences from his drug addiction, and Deadline reports the decision to write his character out came from writers deciding his journey on the show is over.

Donnell has played Chicago Med fan-favorite Connor Rhodes, a cardio and trauma surgeon, since the begging of the series in 2015. He also made guest appearances as the character on both P.D. and Fire. Kuhlin first appeared as Dr. Ava Bekker in the Season 2 finale of Chicago Med, she was then promoted to series regular at the start of Season 3.

Both characters became romantically involved after Ava convinced Connor’s father to fund a program at the hospital to convince him to stay in Chicago. Once the truth came out, however, their relationship turned sour. No details were provided as to how the characters will be written off the show.

All three Chicago shows have already been picked up to return for new seasons during the 2019-2020 season. The shows air Wednesdays starting with Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.