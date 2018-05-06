Ben Stiller, Martin Short and Stormy Daniels Lead Star-Studded Opening Sketch on ‘SNL’

This weekend’s Saturday Night Live included a hilarious cold open with Ben Stiller, Martin Short and a slew of stars that had audiences at home rolling on the floor laughing.

Stiller reprised his role as Trump attorney Michael Cohen, while Short played Dr. Harold Bornstein. The star-studded opening also featured Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump, Jimmy Fallon as Jared Kushner and Stormy Daniels as herself.

The sketch started with Stiller calling up President Donald Trump, once again played by Alec Baldwin. Kate McKinnon then appeared as former New York Mayor Rudy Giulliani, who is now one of Trump’s team of attorneys. Trump said Giuliani has “has one of the sharpest minds since My Cousin Vinny.”

While Trump had his conversations, and everyone thought no one was listening, the FBI was actually listening in on everything.

“What do you need for this to all go away?” Trump asked Daniels, the adult film star who is suing Trump.

“A resignation,” Daniels replied.

“Yeah right. Being president is like doing porn — once you do it, it’s hard to do anything else,” Trump responded before yelling “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

The sketch also featured Leslie Jones as Omarosa Manigult, the former Apprentice star-turned-White House staffer who starred on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year.

Here is how audiences at home reacted to the eye-popping political cold open.

This was the second appearance of Stiller as Cohen. During the April 14 episode, he popped in to recreate a scene from Meet The Parents, with Robert De Niro playing special counsel Robert Mueller.

The new episode was the first one since April 14, when comedian John Mulaney hosted the show with Jack White performing. Donald Glover was chosen for this week, with his musical alter ego Childish Gambino performing. It is the first time the Atlanta star hosted SNL, even though he previously appeared on NBC in 30 Rock and Community.

After this week, there are only two more new episodes for SNL‘s current season. The May 12 episode will be hosted by Amy Schumer, with Kacey Musgraves performing. Glover’s former 30 Rock boss Tina Fey will host the May 19 season finale with Nicki Minaj performing.

