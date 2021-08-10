'Barry' Season 3 Production Kicks off With Bill Hader and Henry Winkler Set Photo

✖

Barry Season 3 is finally in production, and series stars Bill Hader and Henry Winkler kicked things off with a smiling set photo shared to social media. In the selfie posted to Twitter, Hader and Winkler are seen flashing smiles at the camera, with Hader donning a facemask that is pulled down to show off his pearly whites. At this time, there is no word on when Barry Season 3 will debut on HBO, but since the show is finally back in production fans can rest assured that it is on the way.

In Barry, Hader — a former Saturday Night Live cast member — stars as Barry Berkman, an ex-Marine turned hitman who wants to put his violent days behind him and start a new life as an actor. Winkler plays Gene Cousineau, Barry's quirky acting coach who has a good heart but is fairly oblivious to most everything else in life. The series also stars Stephen Root — as Funuches, Barry's handler from his hitman life — and Anthony Carrigan plays Chechen mob boss NoHo Hank, who tries to be Barry's friend to little avail. At the end of Season 2, Barry and Hank wind up far from a friendly relationship, and it is hard to see a path back. Notably, Barry's relationship with Funches is not in a good place either, so fans can likely expect tension there as well.

Time for another hit.#BarryHBO is back in production for season 3. pic.twitter.com/fdKGBtSaIl — HBO (@HBO) August 9, 2021

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Carrigan praised Hader and series co-creator Alec Berg for how well they approach writing the series. "One of the things that I respect so much about Hader and Alec Berg, in terms of what they've written so far and what I've seen of the third season, is that they tend to write themselves into a corner," he said. "And then, the task is like, "How do we get out of it?"

Carrigan went on to say how there's "really dangerous stuff [ahead], but the dangerous stuff makes for the most incredible stuff." While he could not reveal any specifics about the direction of Barry Season 3, Carrigan did explain that Hader and Berg spent more time on getting the script just right during the unexpected shutdown and postponement of Hollywood productions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "They were able to give a lot of attention to detail for this next season," he said, "and I think that's gonna come through."