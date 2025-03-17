‘All American’ Star Bre-Z Teases Coop and Patience’s Relationship Coming to a Head Amid Troubles (Exclusive)

Tonight’s new episode of All American will see continuing problems for Coop and Patience, and Bre-Z spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store for the couple.

In “Boom I Got Your Boyfriend,” airing at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, “Coop and Patience find themselves at a crossroads, and they face their future head-on for the first time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last week’s episode saw the problems begin to surface, between tabloid articles saying that Patience was seeing her co-star and her revealing she got cast as the lead in a play in London for 10 months, as well as Coop’s blossoming potential feelings for Professor Strong, among other problems, the beloved couple will be dealing with quite a lot. Bre-Z, who’s played Coop since the very beginning, told PopCulture that it’s not going to be easy to address what’s been going on.

Pictured (L-R): Chelsea Tavares as Patience and Bre-Z as Coop — Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW

“I think that what we will see is that it’ll come to a head that these two are kind of dancing around what the truth is,” she explained. “And the truth is that, and I can only speak for myself and my character, but the characters have truly outgrown a lot of things. And that adolescent phase of life in dating, where we don’t know necessarily how much we are to tolerate, how much we do like, how much we don’t like, it’s kind of like we have been dwelling in a space of comfortability. This is comfortable. This is what we’re used to. And I think we’ll see that come to a head and Coop finally take some of that growth and that evolving and evolution that has happened with her, she’ll stand on it and be honest. Like, ‘This is just not what it is for us anymore, and we have to be okay with that.’

﻿“And I think that is the first step, and moving forward in a positive way, getting that baggage off of us and disconnecting where we’re meant to and where it’s needed for us to propel forward,” Bre-Z continued. “And I can say that for both Coop and Patience. But, they have to let go of this thing that we’re holding on to in order to see ourselves in a better light or to even just give ourselves a chance at something greater.”

Coop and Patience have been a fan-favorite couple for a chunk of All American’s seven-season run and it’s definitely heartbreaking to think that this could be it for them. Of course, they have had their problems in the past, and they’ve always been able to overcome it. However, it’s possible they might just be drifting apart as they get older. It’s hard to tell what exactly will happen, but fans should watch the new episode of All American tonight at 8 p.m. ET on The CW to see for themselves.