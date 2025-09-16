6 Big HBO Shows Get Premiere Date Updates

If you thought this past summer was light on new shows from HBO, get ready, because the network has a ton of shows set to release that will inevitably dominate the cultural conversation.

Alongside newly-crowned Outstanding Drama winner The Pitt, which was already set to premiere its second season in January, HBO president Casey Bloys confirmed the premiere dates of six different shows at the network’s post-Emmy Awards party.

House of the Dragon

The Dance of the Dragons is almost over, with the war of Green vs. Black set to conclude just outside of [the 2026 Emmy eligibility window],” Bloys said. Next year’s Emmy Awards window closes on May 31, 2026, which suggests that the Game of Thrones spinoff will return sometime in June.

Game of Thrones: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Speaking of Game of Thrones spinoffs, this new series based on George R.R. Martin’s series of novellas titled Tales of Dunk and Egg was set to premiere this past summer, then later this year. It is now officially premiering in January.

Industry

Probably the best show you’re not watching, this thrilling drama that can only be described as “Succession if a bunch of bankers were horny” is also set to return for its fourth season this January. If you haven’t tuned in yet, do yourself a favor and stick around through the so-so first season for some of the most delicious drama the network has ever produced.

Euphoria

It feels like ages ago that we were watching Rue and friends through their high school years. (It was—the second season aired all the way back in January of 2022!) After many delays, the series will premiere this spring before the Emmys eligibility window, indicating it will likely shoot for a March release date.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

The upcoming Big Bang Theory spinoff hasn’t received a date until now. “I don’t know that we’ve given you time period, but how about I say in 2026,” Bloys said. “I’m very excited, it’s really funny.”

Harry Potter

What, you thought there’d be a ton of new details on this? We don’t even know who has been cast for Voldemort yet. However, Bloys did share that the series will land sometime in 2027.