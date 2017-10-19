Woman Claims ‘American Horror Story’ Motivated Her to Murder Grandfather

A 20-year-old Australian woman has pleaded guilty to stabbing her grandfather to death in a crime that she states was inspired by hit horror TV series American Horror Story.

Inside Edition reports Brittany Jane Dwyer, then 19, is reported to have travelled to Adelaide, Australia with friend Bernadette Burns where she fatally stabbed 81-year-old Robert Whitwell.

“The motivation is obviously robbery of money from Mr. Whitwell but it seems to be, to a certain extent, motivated by a TV program called American Horror Story,” her attorney told a judge Wednesday at a pre-trial hearing. “The popular series explores humankind’s capacity for evil and general obsession with crime and murder.”

Dwyer and Burns are believed to have traveled to Whitwell’s house in the hope of securing $90,000 they believed Whitwell had hiding in a shed. Burns remained in the car while Dwyer went inside with her grandfather, where she sat and looked at family pictures, and, for a moment, considered not going through with the plan. When she expressed her hesitance through text, Burns replied that “they had come all this way.”

Authorities say Dwyer stabbed her grandfather in the neck and chest before going to the kitchen to do dishes while Whitwell bled out. His body was discovered three days later and the two women were arrested on August 26th.

Dwyer suffers from borderline personality disorder and had consumed cannabis alongside a bottle of vodka, cocaine, and ecstasy the day that the murder took place.

Dwyer and Burns left with only $1,000 of the $90,000 they had come for and a few electronics and coins. They both pleaded guilty to murder charges and will be sentenced next month.

