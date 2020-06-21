White Man Saved by Black Lives Matter Protester in Viral Photo Is Former Police Officer

The White man seen saved by a Black Lives Matter protester at a London protest on June 13 was identified as Bryn Male, a former detective for the British Transport Police. The photo of Male being saved during a demonstration near London's Waterloo station went viral around the world. Although Male said he was "beaten" after yelling "f— Black Lives Matter," he now says he wants to thank the protester who saved him, Patrick Hutchinson.

British Transport Police told CNN Male was a Detective Constable for the force and retired in September 2014. Hutchinson carried Male over his shoulder after he was allegedly attacked during the violent protests. There were more than 100 arrests in London that weekend, as far-right British groups clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters inspired by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

(Photo: Luke Dray/Getty Images)

Hutchinson, a grandfather, told CNN he saved Male because he did not want the violence to overshadow the true meaning of the protests. "My real focus was on avoiding a catastrophe, all of a sudden, the narrative changes into 'Black Lives Matters, Youngsters Kill Protesters,'" Hutchinson said. "That was the message we were trying to avoid."

Male was lying on stairs in the fetal position, surrounded by protesters, when Hutchison stepped in to pick him up. Even while walking away from the protesters with Male on his shoulders, they continued to strike him, Hutchinson told CNN. Hutchinson said it was the first Black Lives Matter protest he attended and said it was a "no brainer" to support the movement. "We are all one race," he hoped people would realize.

Witnesses told the Daily Mail Male was heard yelling "f— Black Lives Matter" before he was beaten. Male told the outlet he is not racist and attended the rally to show his "pride" in Britain and to protect historic statues. Now, he believes it was "stupid" to get involved. Male hopes he can shake Hutchinson's hand and thank him for saving his life.

"I would love to stand there and shake that man's hand who saved my life," Male told the Daily Mail. "If you could feel the pain I'm in now. He saved my life. I take my hat off to his cause." Male called Hutchinson a "humble nice man." The former police officer added, "I don't like what's going on at the moment and I couldn't help myself from going up there. The world needs to change, I know that. I just didn't think this was the right way."

Floyd's death has inspired protests around the world, including in London. The 46-year-old Black man was killed in Minneapolis police custody when former officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. Chauvin was fired and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.