Utah Teenager Defends Chinese Prom Dress That Sparked National Controversy

A Utah teenager whose prom dress sparked backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation is defending herself.

Prom night is supposed to be a night to remember, but for 18-year-old Keziah Daum, a senior at Woods Cross High School in Utah, it was overshadowed with controversy revolving around her dress of choice: a red qipao, a traditional Chinese dress.

After posting pictures of herself on Twitter, similar to the pictures that nearly every high school student attending prom posts, Daum found herself in the midst of controversy that reached as far as overseas. Now, she is speaking out to defend her actions.

“I would wear it again,” Daum told ABC News. “I never imagined a simple rite of passage such as a prom would cause a discussion reaching many parts of the world. Perhaps it is an important discussion we need to have.”

Daum’s critics were quick to accuse her of appropriating Chinese culture, given that she is not of Chinese descent, with one critic responding by saying “My culture is NOT your godd– prom dress,” pointing out the origins of qipao and its significance within a marginalized minority.

While Daum was originally attracted to the dress due to its modesty and elegance, she explained that after doing research, she fell in love with it even more for its rich background and symbol for female empowerment.

“I want to everyone to know that I respect the Chinese culture and every culture,” Daum said.

Daum also addressed the controversial picture of she and her friends posing with their hands folded in front of them, explaining that the pose was referring to “Papa Bless,” a pose inspired by Ethan Klein, a popular Israeli-American comedy YouTube channel.

Daum’s story has been so widespread that it even made its way to China, where Chinese newspaper, The South China Morning Post, quoted people in Mainland China supporting the teen’s dress, with some calling it cultural appreciation” instead of cultural appropriation.

“To everyone causing so much negativity: I mean no disrespect to the Chinese culture. I’m simply showing my appreciation to their culture. I’m not deleting my post because I’ve done nothing but show my love for the culture. It’s a f– dress. And it’s beautiful,” Daum addressed her critics on Twitter.

“To everyone who says I’m ignorant, I fully understand everyone’s concerns and views on my dress. I mean no harm. I am in no way being discriminative or racist. I’m tired of all the backlash and hate when my only intent was to show my love,” Daum continued. “I don’t understand everyone’s need or desire to cause so much hate. I’m simply showing my love for a beautiful culture and there is nothing wrong with that. Keep talking shit. I don’t care. I have much respect for the Chinese culture.”