2 White House Residence Staff Members Reportedly Tested Positive for COVID-19 in Recent Weeks

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and several others in the president's inner circle are currently battling COVID-19. The list of those who work at the White House who have developed the illness only continues to grow. According to the New York Times, two White House residence employees, who do not work closely with Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 weeks ago.

Based on two accounts familiar with the diagnoses, two White House employees tested positive for the coronavirus about three weeks ago. One of the individuals familiar with their diagnoses says that those two employees do not come into direct contact with either the president or the first lady. However, the fact that two White House employees did develop the illness raises even more questions about when and how Trump may have been exposed to the virus. John Deere, a spokesperson for the president, declined to comment on the news about these diagnoses. Instead, he referred to a statement about not commenting on the health of specific individuals. He said that the White House "does take any positive case seriously and has extensive plans and procedures in place to prevent further spread." Deere added, "A full and complete contact trace consistent with C.D.C. guidelines is included in that and appropriate notifications and recommendations are made. "

Trump originally took to Twitter on early Friday morning to share that both he and Melania tested positive for COVID-19. The news came shortly after Hope Hicks, a top aide to the president, confirmed that she tested positive for the illness. Ever since the president shared his positive diagnosis, many of those in his inner circle have tested positive for COVID-19, as well. The growing list of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 includes former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trump's personal assistant Nicholas Luna, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Ron Johnson, and former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie.

On Friday afternoon, Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Center after he was said to be experiencing "mild symptoms." His chief of staff, Mark Meadows, later released a statement on Saturday in which he noted that the next few days are critical regarding the president's health. He said, "The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery."