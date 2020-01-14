Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump and Vince Vaughn Shaking Hands at National Championship

As LSU and Clemson went head-to-head in Monday night’s College Football Playoff Championship, one segment of Twitter was completely focused on another meeting within the stadium — that of actor Vince Vaughn and President Donald Trump. In a video that immediately went viral, the Wedding Crashers actor was seen shaking Trump’s hand as First Lady Melania Trump sat in between them, surprising many who thought it was a commentary on the actor’s political leanings.

I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

Vaughn has, in the past, gone on the record as a libertarian, openly supporting Rep. Ron Paul and Sen. Rand Paul in their presidential campaigns. In a 2015 interview with Playboy, Vaughn said trusting the federal government is a “bad idea.”

“I think history has proven without a doubt that the proper role of government is to protect individuals’ rights and liberties,” Vaughn said at the time. “That has always been the most prosperous, freest society for people to live in. And when government gets too involved, society turns into a place that gets very, very ugly.”

Regardless of Vaughn’s openness about his political feelings, there were plenty of strong reactions on social media going around.

Vince Vaughan just went up a few notches in my book. Imagine being cordial and polite to our President! Gasp! 😱 — Kelly Avery Frye (@kelly_frye4) January 14, 2020

All of you saying calm down, Vaughn is shaking the hand of the man who is hell bent on destroying not just our democracy, but our survival in the world community, for his personal benefit. Wake up! — Barbara Mills (@bmillsmft) January 14, 2020

I am legit disappointed. — Obama Netflix (@UnsecureCell) January 14, 2020

Woke up to see Vince Vaughn getting cancelled. I didn’t have the slightest idea who that was, but he’s spotted with Donald Trump, so, give me a location and ill bring snacks to the #VinceVaughnisOverParty — Covie (@roper_93) January 14, 2020

On the field, LSU went on to trounce Clemson, winning the title handily 42-25.

