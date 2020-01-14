Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump and Vince Vaughn Shaking Hands at National Championship

Trending

As LSU and Clemson went head-to-head in Monday night’s College Football Playoff Championship, one segment of Twitter was completely focused on another meeting within the stadium — that of actor Vince Vaughn and President Donald Trump. In a video that immediately went viral, the Wedding Crashers actor was seen shaking Trump’s hand as First Lady Melania Trump sat in between them, surprising many who thought it was a commentary on the actor’s political leanings.

Vaughn has, in the past, gone on the record as a libertarian, openly supporting Rep. Ron Paul and Sen. Rand Paul in their presidential campaigns. In a 2015 interview with Playboy, Vaughn said trusting the federal government is a “bad idea.”

“I think history has proven without a doubt that the proper role of government is to protect individuals’ rights and liberties,” Vaughn said at the time. “That has always been the most prosperous, freest society for people to live in. And when government gets too involved, society turns into a place that gets very, very ugly.”

Regardless of Vaughn’s openness about his political feelings, there were plenty of strong reactions on social media going around.

On the field, LSU went on to trounce Clemson, winning the title handily 42-25.

Photo credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

