Videos Posted by Turpin Daughter Give Inside Look Into ‘Horror House’

The 17-year-old girl who escaped the “Horror House” in Perris, California reportedly had a secret Instagram account as well as a YouTube channel, where the public is getting a slight glimpse at the conditions inside the home.

David and Louise Turpin were arrested in January, after one of their 13 children escaped their house through a window and alerted authorities that she and her siblings were being held against their will. They were never allegedly never allowed to leave the house, systematically starved, and at times even chained to their beds.

David and Louise deny these accusations and have pled not guilty to all charges, yet the crime scene evidence shows a few snippets of life inside what is being called the “Horror House.”

Now, a new look is coming from the same teenager who got away less than two months ago. The 17-year-old, whose name has been protected since she’s a minor, had a YouTube account under an alias, where she posted videos of herself singing original songs in secret. The haunting lyrics reflect her life in captivity.

New look inside the “house of horrors” in California where police say 12 children were starved and tortured for years; 17-year-old posted videos to YouTube under an alias. pic.twitter.com/fUeZIfLa5Q — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 6, 2018

“You blame me for everything, you blame me in every way, you blame me for what they say, what they say,” she sings.

The girl always stands in the same spot, though one video shows her playing with one of the family’s mix-maltese dogs. When the camera pans over, the grimy carpet and walls can be seen, as well as a mound of soiled clothes.

It’s unclear how the girl was able to post online without her parents’ knowledge, as the Turpin children were allegedly forbidden from using the phone or communicating with the outside world in any way. Shortly after the arrest, neighbors said that they only saw the siblings outside at night, doing chores, and even that was a rarity.

The Turpins’ children range in age from 2 years old to 29 years old, yet all were subject to the same rules and punishments. The six siblings that are still minors have been split amongst two foster homes, while the seven adults remain at a medical center in Corona, California. The staff has converted a section of the hospital into a makeshift rehabilitation center for the malnourished Turpins as they adjust to freedom and everyday life.

The siblings are reportedly keeping in contact with one another through Skype.

Both David and Louise have been charged with 12 counts of torture, seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult, six counts of child abuse or neglect, and 12 counts of false imprisonment. David has also been charged with one count of lewd act on a child under the age of 14 by force, fear, or duress. If convicted, each could face 94 years to life in prison.