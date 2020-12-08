Trump Campaign Lawyer Jenna Ellis Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Attending White House Party

✖

Another member of President Donald Trump's legal team has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Politico, Jenna Ellis, who has been working with Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani to file lawsuits in battleground states following the presidential election, has tested positive for the illness. This news comes two days after it was reported that Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19, which led to the attorney being admitted to Georgetown University Hospital as a precaution.

It's currently unclear when Ellis was told about her diagnosis. The attorney reportedly attended a White House Christmas party on Friday as a guest of trade adviser Peter Navarro. One person familiar with Ellis' diagnosis said that she was reportedly not feeling well at the party. Additionally, they claimed that she was not wearing a mask while she was mingling with the other guests, which included top administration officials. A senior White House official has subsequently confirmed that they were told about Ellis' diagnosis. One party attendee told Politico, "This is bound to become a super spreader. She was mingling with everyone and no one was wearing a mask."

There was reportedly another Christmas party held at the White House on Monday. At that party, guests reportedly discussed the fact that Ellis had tested positive for COVID-19. An individual claimed that some of the guests at Monday's party chose not to bring their family members or spouses because of how lax the White House has been regarding safety protocols. As previously mentioned, the news about Ellis' diagnosis comes shortly after it was reported that Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19. He has since been admitted to Georgetown University Hospital for treatment. Although, the exact details regarding his condition are currently unknown. Giuliani addressed these reports on Twitter, writing that he was "getting great care and feeling good." He added that he is "recovering quickly."

Trump also took to Twitter to comment on the news of Giuliani's diagnosis, referring to the coronavirus by the racist term "China Virus," as he has done numerous times throughout the pandemic. He wrote, "@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" On Monday, a senior campaign official for the Trump team said that Giuliani's diagnosis will not impact their work as they continue to try to cast aspersions on the outcome of the presidential election (despite there being no concrete evidence that voter fraud played a part in it).