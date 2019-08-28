Tropical Storm Dorian Could Turn Into a Hurricane and Strike Florida

As the hurricane season in the southeastern U.S. begins to build, it’s being reported that Tropical Storm Dorian could potentially turn into a hurricane and strike the state of Florida. According to WESH 2, Dorian is currently making its way through the Caribbean, and seems to be on track for picking up enough strength to eventually become a major hurricane. However, the outlet also adds that weather experts say it’s still too early to predict that this will definitely happen. Dorian is expected to hit Puerto Rico sometime on Wednesday afternoon, later landing in Hispaniola the same evening.

Next, Dorian is projected to move toward the Bahamas, hitting there around Friday and Saturday.

If or when the storm hits Florida, experts predict that it would be likely on Sunday. This has prompted Florida governor Ron DeSantis to issue a statement on the possibility that the state could be hit by a storm.

Today, I received a full briefing from @FLSERT Director Moskowitz and I’ve been in contact with County Emergency Management Directors to make sure our state is ready for #TropicalStormDorian. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 27, 2019

In his statement, DeSantis advised state residents that he has been in touch with the emergency management officials regarding Dorian.

He then confirmed that, if the storm follows the path it is projected to, then those living in the eastern part of the state may be hit the hardest.

Based on the current track of #TropicalStormDorian, all residents on the East Coast should prepare for impacts, including strong winds, heavy rain and flooding. Make sure to have your supplies ready and follow @FLSERT and local media for the latest updates on the forecast. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 27, 2019

Notably, it is being reported that Puerto Rico declared a state of emergency when it was discovered that Dorian would likely hit the U.S. commonwealth.

“I spoke today to officials in Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm #Dorian approaches the Island. We’re keeping the Island in our prayers and stand ready to help in whatever way we can,” Florida Senator Rick Scott said in statement. “Puerto Rico is still in the process of recovery & the main priority is the safety of its residents.”

Latest forecast: #Dorian will remain a tropical storm. #PuertoRico will start feeling the effects tomorrow afternoon. Islanders understand this is a small system but wind is not a friend of the frail electrical grid of PR. They all fear another season in the dark. @cgtnamerica pic.twitter.com/xtnGJQs81K — Nitza Soledad Perez (@NitzaSoledad) August 27, 2019

According to predictions from the U.S. National Hurricane Center, “Dorian is forecast to be a hurricane when it moves near Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola,” and it is also expected to pour down about three to eight inches of rain in some areas, and upwards of 10 inches of rain in other areas.

